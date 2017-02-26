Skelton earns praise from rugby mentor

Hurricanes put in early entry for team try of the year

Will Skelton’s attitude has earned early season plaudits from his NSW Waratahs coach, with the giant second rower intent on staying in Australia and forcing his way back up the Wallabies lock pecking order.

Skelton scored the winning try and produced some strong ball carries in the Waratahs’ Super Rugby opening-round win over Western Force in Sydney on Saturday.

It was a strong opening statement from the giant lock, who had a poor 2016 campaign after battling to overcome a pectoral injury which cut short his 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.

“I tried to play to my strengths (against Force), but I feel I hadn’t done that last year,” Skelton said.

His fitness has benefited from a seven-game off-season stint with English and European champions Saracens.

Skelton hasn’t ruled out more time there, but although he’s coming off contract at the end of this year, his priority is establishing himself in the Wallabies setup and making the 2019 World Cup squad.

“I’d love to be part of the squad,” he said.

Less experienced locks Rory Arnold and Adam Coleman established themselves as Wallaby coach Michael Cheika’s preferred combination toward the end of 2016.

Rob Simmons and Sam Carter are among Skelton’s other potential opponents for a Wallabies second row spot.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson kept his towering lock on against Force for around 65 minutes and was pleased with Skelton’s contribution.

“I thought Will was excellent,” Gibson said.

“Three or four excellent go forward caries, good aggression, good body height, good leg drive.

“He probably pushed a pass or two, he wants to show those skills as well.

“But that first evidence of his return, I like his attitude and he’s clearly doing things he wasn’t doing last season.”

In the immediate future Skelton is looking forward to locking horns with the Lions and Sharks packs on the Tahs two-match stand in South Africa.

“I love playing the South African teams, they bring that physical edge,” Skelton said.

Both Skelton and Gibson emphasised NSW needed to improve their forward play.

“Our maul could be a bit better, and also our setpiece, our scrum in parts,” Skelton said.

“We got penalised there, so we need to address that.”

Gibson said consistency was the key to the Tahs front row and scrum after they eased pressure on the Force by conceding three “soft” scrum penalties.”

He added five-eighth Bernard Foley, hooker Damien Fitzpatrick, back and former sevens star Cam Clark and uncapped backrower Maclean Jones to his squad for the matches in South Africa.