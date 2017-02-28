Ladies and gentlemen, the A-League All-Stars

Mid-season is traditionally the time when the big American sports slip into all-star mode and the razzle and dazzle meter is ramped up to maximum.

The NBA hosts a farcical, defence free, East v West clash that encourages players to produce their signature ‘moves’ without any threat of someone actually attempting to stop them.

The slam dunk competition and three-point contest are also part of the carnival.

Major League Baseball follows suit with the home run derby and a National League versus American League clash that, once again, lacks the intensity of a regular or post season game.

The NFL Pro Bowl occurs post season and for that reason feels quite flat to watch. The vast number of players selected appears to cheapen its importance, as regular season games are littered with ‘pro-bowlers’ on each team.

Apart from the NBL, Australian sport has mostly resisted the notion of the all-star team.

Having consistent international competition in cricket, rugby union, rugby league, football, hockey and swimming, I guess, allows the selected athletes to feel like the all-stars of their chosen endeavour.

The self-absorbed Yanks don’t have the same luxury.

The AFL suffers in the same way, being a sport without serious international competition and is often criticised for the selection of an All-Australian team. Much like the NFL pro-bowl, the concept seems forced and tacky considering the lack of competition outside the club version of the game.

The Dally M’s would be the next closest thing to an all-star selection we have, yet in general, Australians seem a little turned off by the crass, commercial rigmarole of the American penchant for the all-star concept.

Despite this, an analysis of our A-League stars and a combined team selected on current form, struck me as an interesting exercise. The good thing about this team is that they would actually have someone to play against.

Throw them up against the Socceroos or an Asian nation in search of a decent hit-out and despite the friendly nature of the contest, it would be a hell of a team to watch.

1. Goalkeeper – Danny Vukovic (Sydney FC)

Any ‘keeper with the number of clean sheets Vukovic has assembled this season (11), must be the form man. His back four have been miserly, yet he has been called upon enough times to show that he is somewhere near the peak of his powers.

2. Right back – Ryhan Grant (Sydney FC)

Please excuse the Sydney-centric backline, yet when you have leaked .52 goals per game for the season, your defenders are probably entitled to a significant representation in the back four of an all-star team.

Despite being a divisive figure, due to his passion and, at times, over exuberance, Grant is the form man on the right side. The main reason is his engine.

Tireless energy is his trademark, as is his ability to turn a ball back over with strength despite being small of stature. There is something special in Grant, in a Socceroos jersey, he might garner a greater level of support than the opinions that circle him while he wears the ‘smurf’ gear.

3. Central defender – Luke Devere (Brisbane Roar)

It’s been a long way back for Devere after injury, yet the Melbourne-born centre back has started to show why he has represented Australia at three different levels in his career.

The Brisbane defence has not been the issue this year, 27 goals in 21 games is a decent defensive return. Only finding twenty eight of their own in attack is a bigger issue and Devere’s work in the heart of defence has been impressive.

4. Central defender – Alex Wilkinson (Sydney FC)

By the length of the straight and maybe a bit further. Wilkinson has brought a poise and solidity to a defence that needed stiffening after a very sloppy 2015-16. You don’t make the best eleven in the K-League without a little bit of starch.

5. Left back – Michael Zullo (Sydney FC)

To me, this man might just be the buy of the season. Short of stature yet blessed with football smarts, Zullo returned to Australia after five years in Holland as a far more polished player.

To lure him from Melbourne City was a masterstroke by Graham Arnold and it is no coincidence that Sydney’s miserly goals against record is in stark contrast to the disappointment of 2015-16.

6. Midfielder – Neil Kilkenny (Melbourne City)

Kilkenny took a little time to get going this season yet is now showing the divide in the skillset of most home grown players and a classy pro from the international game.

In a similar vein to his mid-field counterparts, Kilkenny’s reading of the play and touch of class stands him apart from many of our own quality workhorses in the midfield. Not a criticism, just a fact.

7. Midfielder – Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC)

What can I say? It is so wonderful to see such a gifted arrival on our shores. As sky blues fans, my kids love screaming the Serbian maestro’s name out loud whenever he marks his territory with a goal or an assist.

Statistically not as dominant as Marco Rojas, yet vital for Sydney. A rare talent in the A-League with the genuine star quality that ignites interest and admiration.

8. Midfielder- Andrew Nabbout (Newcastle Jets)

I love watching Nabbout play, aggressive, bold and blessed with a very impressive skillset and the potential to improve further. Wonderful to see a player seize an opportunity with a new club after feeling the lows of limited game time and waning confidence.

His more seasoned game is a product of the countless hours of work and commitment so often cited by his peers. Does a Johnny Warren medal await?

9. Striker – Bruno Fornaroli (Melbourne City)

Just a flat out superstar of the league and while not matching the exploits of last season so far, City will play in the finals and another Fornaroli masterclass would just about destroy any team they face.

He is a class above the majority of defenders he faces and if his supporting cast provide, Fornaroli can deliver the telling blows.

10. Right forward – Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory)

The numbers suggest this man is the most valuable player around right now. Goals and assists are the ultimate litmus test for forwards, without them, the pine awaits. Eleven goals and ten assists form an impressive resume with just under a third of the season to run.

To achieve these numbers despite occupying a wide role in general play, makes the raw figures even more impressive.

11. Left forward – Roy Krishna (Wellington Phoenix)

The Fijian and only Phoenix selection deserves a spot and without his goals, Wellington might just be cellar dwellers at this stage of the season.

The switching from left to right has proven complicated for opposition defences to combat and in a dominant side Krishna could well be a candidate for a golden boot.

His express speed down the left has been his greatest asset and Ernie Merrick must take great credit for his development as a player.

I’m sure this team probably doesn’t have the perfect mix of attacking and defensive midfielders, in fact they all have an attacking bias and there are numerous A-League players both in attack and defence, who could slot in without weakening the quality.

What pleases me most, is the fact that this team would give any eleven a mighty shake and it represents the strength of the local competition.

The recent negativity in the mainstream media’s interpretation of the Sydney Derby, once again displayed an inherent bias and prejudice that exists.

Watching this all-star team represent the A League would please me far more than listening to negative, racial and discriminatory reflections on the game, from people who have never watched, loved or understood it in the first place.