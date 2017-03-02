Super Rugby Round 2 tips and predictions: Making it sporting

You would think I’d have learnt from tipping mistakes of competitions and expert panels past, but there I was by the end of the first round of Super Rugby, giving up a three-game lead already.

Turns out the worst thing that could happen is that all of my unique tips could, indeed, be incorrect. And worse, Harry bloody Jones picked the card to start off the season in true Capetonian style.

So, one thing’s for certain of the panel this season. I’ve made it a contest.

Your humble correspondent aside, it was actually a really good round of tipping last weekend, and the hairy man will lead us off with another full round of nine games.

Last week: Harry 9; Digger, Nobes, and The Crowd 8; Brett 6.

Harry

“Howzit, my chasers.

“The Force will be without line breaks, tackle busts, and tries; thus, will see Red. The Cyborg Chiefs will make Auckland feel Blue. The Highlanders will fall to Dagg’s dagger; the Crusade continues.

“The Sharks will journey inland with their big pack, strong maul, and clever-kicking captain; there’ll be no Lambie on this Brumby barbie. The Kings will be upgraded to Emperors because the Sunwolves are neither sunny nor wolfish. The Hurricanes will wage successful counterinsurgency against the thin-skinned Rebels.

“Despite pouty, silly Elton Jantjies (and never because), the Lions will taze the Tahs. The Stormers will bring Scottish star Huw Jones back, in place of crocked Damian de Allende, and hand the Jaguares a loss (with 3 cards). The scrumless Bulls will squeak by the Cheetahs, because bulls are too big for cheetahs to stop.”

TIPS: Reds, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Sharks, Kings, Lions, Stormers, Bulls

Digger

“Canes by plenty.

“Reds to overcome the Force; better bench and more strike power to me. I am backing the Chiefs at home over the Blues due to their defensive effort against the Highlanders, and the Blues looked a bit shaky under pressure for the first 20 in Melbourne.

“Highlanders at home, especially after the news of Mo’unga being out and Bateman still not available. The clan will surely be highly motivated after a disappointing outing against the Chiefs, and will be desperate not to drop two at home.

“Brumbies and Sharks are proving the most difficult for me to settle on, in the end I will plump for the home side based on a great effort away from home last week though the Sharks are more than capable.

“From there, Sunwolves over Kings because it’s not in South Africa, Stormers over the Jaguares and Bulls to come back hard after their loss over the Cheetahs. Have to back the Lions at home over the Tahs after their showing against the Force last Saturday.”

TIPS: Reds, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders, Brumbies, Sunwolves, Lions, Stormers, Bulls

Nobes

“Some very difficult calls this weekend but this is how I see it.

“The Reds will improve from last weekend and there is just not enough Force there. Chiefs at home will show the Blues what it takes to score against them. It is matter of how large the score is going to be in favour of the ‘Canes over the Rebels.

“Highlanders are already in a must win situation at home. I think the Brumbies will have just enough to overtake the brave travelling Sharks. Too much speed for the hungry Lions to take over the jet-lagged, red-eyed, Waratahs.

“Jaguares will feel the storm. I think they were awful against the Kings. Bulls will be awake in the first half this time against the Cheetahs. And the Wolves will eat the Kings at home and get the first win in front of that great crowd.”

TIPS: Reds, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders, Brumbies, Sunwolves, Lions, Stormers, Bulls

Brett

Yeeesh… catch up tipping already. What can possibly go wrong from here, then?

If the Reds played like they did for the last 35 minutes last Friday night, they should be too good. But I’d quite like to be wrong about this one, ‘cos I think the Force showed some nice touches last week. Home ground advantage gets the Chiefs the vote, but I’ll admit to be very nervous about this one.

Hurricanes is easy. Highlanders, not so much. Ben Smith is out; can’t pick the home side. No wait, Richie Mo’unga is out, too; can’t pick the Crusaders. Brumbies by not many at home, and Sunwolves by enough at their home away from home. Ahhh-rrooooooooo, etc etc.

Lions should be too strong, and the Stormers will definitely be too strong – I’m more convinced than I was a week ago. And I’ve succumbed to peer pressure on the Bulls. I had Cheetahs initially, but got nervous when seeing everyone else’s tip. I already regret my decision.

TIPS: Reds, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders, Brumbies, Sunwolves, Lions, Stormers, Bulls

Get your tips in now. The Crowd’s tips will be revealed after 5pm AEDT, but before kick-off in the Force-Reds game tonight.

The Sure Thing

Something new in 2017, subbing in for the Big Question, where we all nominate the one thing we’re absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend.

Digger

“Besides a Barrett definitely scoring this weekend (stop it), Dean Mumm will be at the centre of some push and shove and Scott Higginbotham will win the man of the match against the Force.”

Harry

“Referees will brandish naughty cards at Newlands this week; probably three.”

Nobes

“Sure thing is nothing, but most home teams will win. Harry is on the run and I have to catch him. I have to stay close until the Stormers travel and then it will be my time to catch him.”

Brett

The Cheetahs. There is now nothing surer in the world this weekend.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…