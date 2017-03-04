Hurricanes vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Scott Fardy on his decision to leave the Brumbies next season

The defending Super Rugby champions, the Hurricanes, host the Rebels in Wellington. Join The Roar from 3:15pm (AEDT) for all the action.

The Rebels kicked off their season in terrible fashion last week, going down to the Blues 56-18 at home.

The Melburnians won’t be getting a reprieve either, jumping out of the frying pan and straight into the fire with one of the most daunting trips in rugby.

As for the Canes, they ran rampant over a hapless Sunwolves side last week to start their title defence in emphatic fashion. The Kiwis piled on 13 tries to score 83 of the 100 total points, in what was a try-scoring showcase in Japan.

The Hurricanes average over 40 points a game against the Rebels in their last four fixtures, and that number jumps to over 50 when at home in the two side’s short history together.

Team news

For the Rebels, former NRL star Marika Koroibete will make his first Super Rugby appearance, having been named on the wing. Hooker James Hanson and centre Mitch Inman have also been brought into the starting XV, having got over hip and hamstring injuries respectively.

After concussion scares during last week’s loss, skipper Nic Stirzaker has retained his place at halfback.

On the other side of the park, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has made three massive changes, with All Blacks Dane Coles, Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder brought into the starting line-up.

Both Barrett and Coles came off the bench against the Sunwolves, but have been pushed back into their regular roles, while Milner-Skudder returns for the first time in a year thanks to a shoulder injury last season and a knee niggle that kept him out last week.

Otere Black, Jordie Barrett and Ricky Riccitelli will be pushed to the bench to make room for the additions, while Reed Prinsep starts at the back of the scrum ahead of Blade Thomson, who is likely to go under the knife for a dislocated shoulder suffered last week.

Prediction

It’s really hard to see the Rebels not getting walked over here.

They’ll be better prepared and stronger across the park than last week, but the Hurricanes away from home is just a mountain to climb for any side, and the defending champs look dominant as ever.

Hurricanes to win by 30