Langdon goal gives Dockers win over ‘Pies

Roar LIVE: Nic Barr on the crowd's brutal sledging in AFLW

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Liam Jones takes an outrageously big hanger in the opening seconds

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

An Ed Langdon goal after the siren to give Fremantle a two-point AFL pre-season victory over Collingwood in hot conditions at Mandurah’s Rushton Park.

The ‘Pies were in control leading by 18 points eight minutes into the third quarter before the Dockers got rolling with six consecutive goals to be 15 points up at the last change.

Collingwood responded and appeared set to win after Mason Cox’s third goal with three minutes remaining.

Fremantle had one last forward thrust with Stephen Hill finding Langdon, who drilled the goal from just inside-50. That secured the 1.11.12 (87) to 1.12.4 (85) victory.

The Hill brothers were terrific for Fremantle with Stephen finishing with 29 possessions and former Hawthorn premiership star Bradley 20, along with two goals, including a super goal.

Aaron Sandilands returned for Fremantle and was imposing in the ruck with 15 touches and 20 hit outs while also kicking a goal.

He had a good battle with Brodie Grundy who had 16 disposals and 16 hit outs for Collingwood.

David Mundy had 24 possessions for the Dockers, Cameron Sutcliffe 21, new captain Nat Fyfe 19 and best and fairest winner Lachie Neale 18.

Michael Walters kicked three goals and Jonathon Griffin two. Joel Hamling also impressed in defence.

Jeremy Howe was tremendous down back for Collingwood with 24 possessions and nine marks.

Scott Pendlebury (19 disposals), Taylor Adams (21) and Adam Treloar (16) were all good in their first pre-season appearances for the Magpies.

Both teams were close to full strength with Fremantle’s only absentee who would be in their clear best 22 when fit being 2016 recruit Harley Bennell.

Collingwood, meanwhile, still has Daniel Wells, Jamie Elliott and Ben Reid to return.