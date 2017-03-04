Melbourne Storm’s top ten players

As we all know I love a good countdown list. With Matt Cleary beating me to the punch and doing a top 100 players list, it got me thinking that I should do a top ten players list for each team.

For this list it is going to be difficult but I have set myself some rules. Firstly, all current teams will have a list along with past teams (Jets, Magpies, Tigers, Steelers, and Bears). Teams such as the Crushers, Reds, Mariners, Seagulls, Chargers and the Rams will not get a list as they were around long enough.

One player per team, with so many players playing for multiple teams (Lazarus, Carroll, Inglis for example) I will choose the team where they had the most impact based on premierships won if any, most games played for a club and rep duties.

So Inglis would be picked for the Storm and not the Rabbioths.

So here is what I think are the top ten players to ever pull on a Melbourne Storm jersey.

10. Israel Folau

Only a two season player he still made a lasting impact for the club. In 2007 he won the premiership and the rookie of the year award. In 2008 he would play for Queensland and Origin and represent Australia. After this he went to the Broncos and then rugby union and has been missed ever since. We are still awaiting his comeback.

9. Stephen Kearney

The only Kiwi on the list, Stephen Kearney was a monumental part of the 1999 grand final and played 47 times for his home country of New Zealand.

He had 139 games with the Storm and after his retirement for playing he has stepped in to the coaching role, while not having any success at the Eels he has returned home to coach the New Zealand Warriors and hopefully lead them to ultimate victory to their first premiership.

8. Brett Kimmorley

Another original player for the Storm, Kimmorley was picked up by the Storm after the Super League war departing from the Hunter Mariners. As a huge part of the 1999 grand final team, Kimmorley lead the comeback for the Storm and was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal for his efforts in the game.

Although he only had 79 games for the Storm, he was one of their best in their early days and an example for future players. He would play 20 Tests for Australia and make ten Origins playing at halfback.

7. Ryan Hoffman

Hoffman started his career with the Storm in 2003 and was a part of their 2006, 07 and 09 grand finals. In 2011 he left for the Wigan Warriors for one season but returned to the Storm for the 2012 grand final.

He would score the Storm’s first try for the club and restore the club’s dominance in the comp. He was 244 games for the Storm and was a great part of the team. He has represented NSW 14 times and Australia 6, he is now playing for the New Zealand Warriors.

6. Greg Inglis

Inglis is one of the most successful centres-fullbacks in the modern game. Coming into the scene in 2005 he would win the Churchill medal in the 2007 grand final.

A multi-award winner for the club he has won the Dally M fullback of the year twice, 2009 rep player of the year and he made the Indigenous team of the century at centre. He has played 30 times for Queensland and was an instrumental part of their eight straight series wins and has represented Australia 38 times.

5. Matt Geyer

Geyer is one of foundational players for the Storm and the only man to play in their 1999, 2006, 2007 and 2008 grand finals.

A utility player that could really play anywhere in the back line, he was also pretty handy with his boot plotting the penalty goal in the 1999 grand final to steal it off the Dragons.

He was the first man from the club to reach 200 games. Geyer is considered club royalty.

4. Billy Slater

Billy ‘The Kid’ Slater, the fullback that you want on your side, for well over a decade Slater has been the Storm’s number one. With multiple Storm player of the year awards, Dally M Fullback of the year (2008, 2011) Dally M Medal in 2008 and Clive Churchill Medal in 2009, there is not much he has not achieve in his playing career. With only 22 games to go he is sure to make the 300 club and be only the third man form the club to do so.

He has represented Queensland 25 times and Australia 27. He is the best fullback of a generation – if not of all time.

3.Cooper Cronk

The best halfback that the Storm has ever seen just gets better with age. A new member of the 300 club, 2016 was his best season – he won the Dally M and the Golden Boot.

During their 2012 premiership win he was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal. Cronk has 31 Tests for Australia under his belt and 19 appearances for Queensland.

He is a very smooth and calculated player he is the perfect accompaniment to his hooker Cameron Smith.

2. Glenn Lazarus

Now I can just here the Broncos and Raiders fans saying WTF? But hear me out, Lazarus became the most successful player of all time with what he did with the Storm.

Already a multiple time premiership player, Lazarus was recruited to lead the newly appointed Storm team in 1998, with no one really giving the team a hope of any success.

In only there second season Lazarus lead the team to the 1999 grand final and came back from a 14-0 deficit at half time to steal the title from the Dragons. Always leading from the front, Lazarus played 44 games for the Storm and 20 each for NSW and Australia.

He is the only player to ever win five titles with three clubs; a feat that I’m sure would never be repeated.

1. Cameron Smith

Seriously, was there going to be anyone else? There is no doubt that Smith is (if I may steal a saying from ex pro wrestler Brett ‘The Hitman’ Hart) the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be!

Smith has achieved more than any other man to pull on a Storm jersey. With 335 games for the Storm and counting, Smith has had a career than most could only dream of.

He has led his state to multiple State of Origin victories, playing 39 games for Queensland. He’s won a premiership and a world cup.

Without a doubt the Storm’s best.

Next up, the Broncos.