Mundine’s appeal takes a twist

Anthony Mundine after the Boxing fight night between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

Anthony Mundine’s plan to appeal the loss decision to long time rival Danny Green has fizzled out.

According to Frank Hadley the Australian National Boxing Federation secretary, Mundine hasn’t made a formal protest despite all the public claims that he was robbed.

Melbourne promoter Brian Amatruda has reportedly lodged a preliminary protest on Mundine’s behalf, but Hadley says Team Mundine have failed to present any formal application. Hadley had stated that even if a application was lodged, the decision – and Danny Green’s win – would still stand.

“Even if we had found there were grounds for the appeal based on the referee deducting a point from Mundine for the cheap shot in the first round all we could have done was order a rematch for the Australian title. But that is just academic now as Danny has retired,” Hadley told News Corp.

“If the Mundine camp had protested the actions of the referee in taking the point away we were prepared to have a panel of independent referees watch replays of the incident. But there was no formal protest made.”

Hadley also said he was surprised “that so many people thought Anthony had won.”

“In my mind Danny Green won the fight and I have been involved in boxing for many, many years.”

Ever since the Feb 2 fight, Mundine has called for another rematch, this time in Perth at the end of the year and at an 83kg weight limit. Danny Green has indicated that he is retired and has no interest in a third fight.

Public interest would support a third fight but it would be a bit of stretch to make it happen.