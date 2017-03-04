Steele stars as superb Saints leave Blues bruised and beaten

St Kilda have savaged a severely understrength Carlton at Ikon Park, winning by 92 points.
The Saints, themselves missing several key players, dominated every facet of the game from the final moments of the first quarter onward, with Jack Steele, Jack Billings and Josh Bruce standing out in the win.
The Blues actually started the better of the two sides, having most of the early chances. But they struggled to convert and began to lose confidence, in what was to become a theme for the afternoon.
When St Kilda began to win their fair share of the ball, they were much more direct and ruthless, and extended a narrow quarter time lead at every change.
The second half was particularly one-sided, with the Saints kicking ten goals to two, as the young Blues found it almost impossible to string together possessions particularly when rebounding out of the backline.
With Bryce Gibbs, Marc Murphy, Kade Simpson and Sam Docherty all missing, and Patrick Cripps not quite playing a half, Carlton just didn’t have enough quality ball users or experienced leaders to implement any kind of strategy in the back half.
Still, they’d have to be disappointed in the performances of those who did play. It’s hard to identify a Blue who genuinely impressed, but Caleb Marchbank, Lachie Plowman and Jacob Weitering were impressive at times in an overwhelmed backline, while David Cunningham worked hard.
The output of veterans like Dale Thomas, Simon White, and recruits Billie Smedts and Rhys Palmer was underwhelming, especially as all of those players surely have yet to solidify their spot in Carlton’s round one team.
On the other side, there were several major positives for the Saints.
Jack Steele was one of the best on ground, with 25 possessions, eight tackles and two goals. The former Giant worked hard through the four quarters and played a genuine midfield role.
Josh Bruce tuned up for what will hopefully be a big year, taking advantage of the amount of supply with seven goals.
Billings and McCartin also had good games, while youngsters Long and Gresham showed some positive signs.
As a unit, St Kilda’s defenders were highly effective, forcing Carlton to play wide and indirect when the Blues did have chances.
Inasmuch as there’s anything to get out of this game against such weakened opposition, Alan Richardson would have to be happy about how his team performed with Nick Riewoldt, Leigh Montagna, Tom Hickey, Maverick Weller, Dylan Roberton and Jarryn Geary to be added back to the side before round one.
There’s no reason for Carlton to panic given the players they left out of today’s team, but they’d certainly want to play better in their final pre-season game in Perth after two ordinary efforts so far.
March 4th 2017 @ 5:48pm
Max said | March 4th 2017 @ 5:48pm | ! Report
Why would Bolts go into this game without so few established players.
Surely as a likely bottom 3 side he would want to build up some confidence before Round 1.
Two very ordinary performances so far would not be helping membership.
This is going to be a long season!
March 4th 2017 @ 5:55pm
Macca said | March 4th 2017 @ 5:55pm | ! Report
Max, he did the same thing last year and we the got to 6-5, I wouldn’t get too worried, I reckon he likes to see how the young blokes go without any help.
March 4th 2017 @ 6:00pm
Macca said | March 4th 2017 @ 6:00pm | ! Report
Day could have gone better for the blues but when you consider that Murphy, Gibbs, Kreuzer and Phillips all missed plus Cripps only played a half we were always going to get smashed at the stoppages, throw in missing Docherty and Simpson down back and Casboult (and Silvagni) up forward and probably SPS out of our best 22 and this was the result that should have been expected
Weitering and Marchbank getting 35 touches and 14 marks between them should be enough to take out of this game.