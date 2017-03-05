Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels will be looking to put a horror 2016 behind them when they kick off a new campaign against old rivals the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale this afternoon. Join The Roar from 4pm (AEDT) for all the live score, highlights and action.

A mountain of off-field issues with the club cut their finals chances off mid-season and left them reeling. However, with no penalties in place and a new year ahead of them, Parramatta will be out to prove they belong at the pointy end of the competition.

Manly had an equally disappointing season last year but for different reasons.

While the Eels had to deal with punishment to keep them out of the eight, Manly struggled on the field and had one of their worst seasons in some time.

Just eight wins from 24 games left them reeling at the wrong end of the standings with a mountain of pressure on new coach Trent Barrett.

To make matters worse, or better depending on how you see it, the Sea Eagles have had to deal with retirements of key players and a host of new signings to sort out their woes.

Steve Matai, Brett Stewart and Jamie Lyon have all driven off into the sunset, leaving a big gap and a lack of experienced head in a revolving door of players.

In saying that though, they have recruited fairly well, picking up Storm half Blake Green, as well as try scoring machine Akuila Uate. Curtis Sironen is also in there as well as the retention of the Trbojevic brothers.

The Eels still played decent footy last year despite all the problems and will look to utilise a reshuffled backline with Corey Norman and Clint Gutherson in the halves.

Bevan French at fullback will be the real x-factor for Parramatta not just this afternoon, but in 2017.

French was a breakout star of the future in his first season in 2016 and will be out to continue that form that saw him rack up try after try.

Parramatta have won their last five games in a row against Manly, including two last season. The Eels record at Brookvale, or Lottoland now, isn’t as great, but they’ll take a lot of confidence over their recent history.

Prediction

This is a big match up for both sides to get their seasons up and running early after disappointment the year before.

Manly at home is a tough ask but the Sea Eagles are in a rebuilding phase at the moment and could be fairly rusty on the park. This one is shaping up to a be a tight one but I think the Sea Eagles should be able to sneak home.

Manly to win by 4