Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

In the final match of the round the Newcastle Jets play host to the Brisbane Roar as both teams try and get their seasons back on track. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7pm AEDT.

Newcastle went winless in February with two draws and two losses so they will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 1-all draw at home last week against Central Coast where they easily could have gotten the win.

While on the other side of the ledge Brisbane Roar are at the end of a gruelling schedule which was 11 matches in 43 days.

If that wasn’t hard enough on the body this match comes after a 6-0 thumping midweek in the ACL. They will be thankful that they have next week off with it being a split round.

Newcastle welcome back skipper Nigel Boogaard and forward pairing Wayne Brown and Ma Leilei which will give a massive confidence boost to the squad.

Brisbane’s new signing Avram Papadopoulos should get a start and left back Corey Brown should also slot straight back in.

Even with all of Brisbane’s chmpaionships and finals records over the years no matter where Newcastle have been on the ladder they have always seemed to be Brisbane’s kryptonite, on many occasions getting the win while being massive outsiders.

Prediction

Newcastle after having a week off and playing at home again should be favourites considering how far Brisbane have travelled in recent weeks and the dismal effort that was put in midweek. Newcastle with some massive ins as well should only increase their winning chance.

Jets 2-1

