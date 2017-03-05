Port Adelaide vs Richmond: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

The Port Adelaide Power and the Richmond Tigers look to build on preseason form as they battle to resurrect sub-par 2016 campaigns. Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and game analysis from 4.40pm (AEDT).

Both sides will get a good indication of where they are at today as both are taking in close to full-strength squads for this match-up.

Viewers will be intrigued to see both Robbie Gray and Alex Rance return for their respective clubs, for the first time during the JLT series.

The Power have also named three players who will be unavailable round one, with Nathan Krakouer (suspension), Jarman Impey (disciplinary reasons) and Aidyn Johnson (disciplinary reasons) all listed.

Not in the Port Adelaide side are Angus Monfries, Matthew Broadbent, Brad Ebert, Aaron Young and Jimmy Toumpas.

Richmond’s notable absentees are Dion Prestia, Bachar Houli and Shane Hampson – so each side is missing a few best 22ers, but playing most of their stars.

Port have named both Paddy Ryder and Matthew Lobbe for this match so it’ll be interesting to see how they go about working together and who performs better.

There’s not likely to be room for more than one of those two in their Round 1 side.

For the Tigers, the main attraction will be to see if new recruits Josh Caddy and Toby Nankervis can continue the good form they showed in Richmond’s first pre-season match, against Adelaide last week.

Question of the day

Who holds a more important position within their respective clubs? Robbie Gray averaging 26.3 disposals, 12.5 kicks or Alex Rance who averaged 3.1 intercept marks and 18.7 disposals?

Prediction

On their home deck and with a relatively strong side named to take to the field, Port Adelaide would be disappointed not to get the win.

Port Adelaide by 12.

Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and game analysis from 4.40pm (AEDT).