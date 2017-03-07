Intel Extreme Masters set to make its Australian debut in Sydney

Intel Extreme Masters is a big name in eSports, and now it’s Australia’s turn to host the iconic tournament.

On May 6 and 7, Australians will get a chance to see some of the biggest names in international Counter Strike: Global Offensive compete with the best local talent, as we become the first stop in IEM season 12.

Hosted at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, IEM Sydney will consist of two days of tournament play, fan meets and plenty of action.

With an AUD$260,000 prize pool, IEM Sydney is one of the biggest tournaments in Australian eSport history.

“Bringing an industry-leading event to Australia is an exciting opportunity as we have some of the most passionate eSports enthusiasts in the world,” said Nick Vanzetti, Managing Director of ESL Australia.

“The prestige and legacy the Intel Extreme Masters brand brings mixed with the world’s best players is the perfect recipe for a historic weekend in eSports.”

One of the biggest announcements is the international teams in attendance. SK Gaming, one of the most dominant CS:GO teams in 2016 and winners of two CS:GO Majors will be in Sydney to play and meet with fans.

Local powerhouses Renegades, Australia and New Zealand’s best CS:GO team, will also be in the running for the top spot. Four more international teams will be announced in the lead up to the event.

Tickets will be available from 10am (AEDT), March 13th through ticketek for the general public, with early pre-sale for Telstra customers and ESL CS:GO Fan Club members.

For more on the event and ticketing, head to intelextrememasters.com.