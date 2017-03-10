Vixens seeking remedy to fourth-quarter woes

An Australian national netball competition is on the way (Photo via www.anz-championship.com)

The third period in netball is considered the championship quarter but it’s the final 15 minutes on court which appears to be causing the Melbourne Vixens their biggest headache.

Vixens (one win, one loss, one draw) are yet to close out a match with an authoritative fourth-quarter win on the scoresheets.

They squandered an eight-goal advantage in the final quarter to draw with the Swifts last week and were unable to find the edge in the final minutes of their upset win over Collingwood in round one, or loss to Sunshine Coast the following week.

Likening the stalemate with Swifts to a loss, midcourter Liz Watson said her side would be looking to step up against the West Coast Fever at home in Melbourne on Saturday night.

“A big part (of winning) would be winning that fourth quarter but we really have to find consistency throughout every quarter,” Watson said.

“We’ve got to prepare not only for who we think will start the game but who (Fever) can bring on and the changes they can make … if it disrupts our flow, they could get ahead three or four goals.”

Watson, who forms a formidable combination with long-time teammate Kate Moloney, will match up in the midcourt with Shannon Eagland.

Eagland played her first full match in Fever colours last weekend, however she is not an unknown entity to the Vixens vice-captain.

“Shannon has played with us in Victoria and Nat Medhurst in the Diamonds, so we know each other’s game style and you do have that knowledge that you can bring back to your teams, and you can share what they like and what they don’t like, what they’re good at,” Watson said.

Fever are yet to record a win in Super Netball and are coming off a 13-goal defeat by the Queensland Firebirds.

Still overcoming the loss of Diamonds shooter Caitlin Bassett and former captain Ashleigh Brazill in the off-season, a highlight has been the injection from the bench of shooter Kaylia Stanton.

Stanton played a breakout game last week against the Firebirds, replacing usual tall target Kate Beveridge at goal shooter to score 28 from 35.

Vixens’ defender Emily Mannix said working on her defensive combination with Jo Weston would be key to confining the Fever shooters.

“I think they (Fever shooters) have a lot of height back there as well … It’s just being smart with that and playing to our strengths.”

Vixens have won 16 of their past 18 encounters against the Fever.