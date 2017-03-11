Brace yourselves Australia, Green vs Mundine 3 is coming

Boxers Danny Green and Anthony Mundine during the official weigh-in at the Adelaide oval in Adelaide, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Danny Green and Anthony Mundine have both made the weight for Friday night's fight in Adelaide. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

The fight that nobody wanted might yet still happen. Danny Green versus Anthony Mundine III is set to go ahead, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent.

It seems that the pair just can’t get enough of each other and are apparently unable to step away from the sport.

Discussions are still ongoing but a tentative date has been set for late November-early December this year. This is a dead period in terms of sport, with only a few cricket matches and the A-League on the Australian sporting calendar during this time.

Prepare yourselves for a barrage of hype and media with both the NRL and AFL well and truly finished by this time. I have stated in a previous article that like so many unwanted movie sequels that this could be a total disaster and an unwanted edition to one of the great rivalries in Australian sport.

While for many casual fans this might be the only boxing match they watch, there’s a chance that this will undermine the legitimacy of the first match by pitting two fighters against each other who are well past their prime.

With Mundine’s appeal for a review and decision turnover of the fight dead in the water, it is obvious that he has unfinished business with Green that he wants to tend to personally. He apparently wants to settle this in the ring.

So the question has to be asked, will there be enough interest to support a third fight between the pair? The last fight attracted plenty of interest, although you would be hard pressed to find a boxing fan who would have told you that the quality of the action in the ring was top class.

So Roarers will you be watching if it happens? Is Green versus Mundine III worth having, or would both fighters be better off calling it a day?