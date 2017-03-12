 

Highlights: Electric Eels down the Dragons 34-16

By Connor Bennett

    Despite being away from home against the best side from Round 1, the Eels have toppled St George by 34-16 thanks to a Semi Radradra four-try masterpiece as the Parramatta backline continues to look like one of the best in the competition.

    Seven tries to three in the end and the whole story was told within the opening 38 seconds of the game when Russell Packer knocked on off the kickoff and the visitors crossed the line two plays later.

    It was mistake after mistake for the Dragons who crumbled under pressure in front of their own line and they just couldn’t click. They did have a few flashed of brilliance through and still have plenty to build on from the opening two rounds.

    The Eels now move to top spot on the ladder as one of four teams to take two wins from two games to start the year.

    For the Dragons, it was the complete opposite of last week and they go from top spot at the end of Round 1 to sixth place.

