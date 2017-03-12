St Kilda Saints vs Sydney Swans: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series winds up on Sunday night with the final pre-season match to be played in Albury between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans. Join The Roar from 7:10pm AEDT for all the scores and live commentary of the game.

So far over the 2017 pre-season the Swans lost a tight game to North Melbourne before redeeming themselves against the GWS Giants with a hard-fought win.

The Saints eked out a one-point win in a messy match against the Power in their first game and followed that up with a 92-point walloping of the Blues.

Sydney come into this game the most undermanned of the two sides, missing plenty of sure best-22 players such as Isaac Heeney, Aliir Allir, Kieran Jack and Jarrad McVeigh, but in turn have given further opportunities to lesser-known players to impress leading into the home-and-away season.

Darcy Cameron is one such player whose fantastic contribution in the ruck will surely see him pushing for senior selection early this year, especially if he keeps up his form against the Saints.

Lance Franklin will also get another run after having shoulder surgery in the off-season, and will surely be better off for it.

The Saints have plenty of pressure on them this season to push into the top eight, and early signs are certainly encouraging.

After a year off, Jake Carlisle is already finding form with his new team, slotting in perfectly to strengthen an undersized backline, while up forward Paddy McCartin and Josh Bruce have impressed.

St Kilda go into this match almost at full strength – Leigh Montagna is unavailable but most of the usual suspects will be there.

There’s only one last trial run before the real thing begins, and you’d expect nothing short of a full 100 per cent effort from both teams.

Sydney’s depth has always been one of their biggest strengths, but up against a St Kilda outfit well and truly on the rise, a victory in Albury might be too much to ask.

Prediction

Saints to win, but most importantly let’s hope for a cracking match and no injuries.

St Kilda by 10.

