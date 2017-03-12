Swans survive St Kilda skirmish 77-74

In the final match of the JLT Community Series, the Sydney Swans have earned victory over the St Kilda Saints by three points in a fantastic battle at Albury’s Lavington Sports Ground.

From the first bounce it was clear both teams came to win, with full-strength sides taking the field and no player holding back at any contest.

Superstar Swan Lance Franklin was a force up forward, finishing with 2.4 among his 22 touches, many of which were score assists.

Saints ruckman Tom Hickey had one of his best games to date, dominating the ruck with 39 hitouts and also gathering 29 disposals at ground level, a career high.

David Armitage and Jack Steele were great for the Saints all night, the latter looking very comfortable in his new surroundings.

Luke Parker was his usual industrious self around the ground for Sydney, registering seven tackles and 26 disposals, but had somewhat of a different supporting cast, with fringe player Daniel Robinson stepping up to grab 28 possessions while hard-nut young star Zak Jones continued his spike in form with a masterclass display off half-back.

The game was close all night, but in the end it was Sydney’s efficiency that gave them the edge despite the relentless efforts of the St. Kilda players.

The only real injury concern was Mav Weller who looked to injure his groin, but should be okay to go for their Round 1 clash with the Demons.

There was plenty to like about the effort tonight from the Saints, who smashed the Swans in clearances and tackles, and look in good stead to make September action this year a very realistic goal.

The Swans still remain a benchmark of the competition, and with players like Jones and Robinson coming through, they don’t look like falling anytime soon.

With arguably the best midfield in the league, one of the hardest backlines to score against and Lance Franklin up forward, they are primed to make season 2017 their own.

They host the Power first up, and will go in heavy favourites.

Youngster Oliver Florent showed plenty throughout the trial matches and will be in early team calculations, as will ruckman Darcy Cameron, despite his off night tonight.