Should Tim Simona get a second chance?

Earlier this week, the NRL made the decision to deregister Tim Simona.

They were left with absolutely no choice after Simona was hit with a number of breaches. His indiscretions included placing multiple wagers on opposition teams as well as using the proceeds from signed memorabilia for his own financial benefit rather than that of designated charities.

He has obviously caused damage to the game and in particular the Wests Tigers.

So, the decision to deregister was the right one.

In his press conference, NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said, “based on the evidence we’ve identified, it is very hard to imagine that Tim Simona will be registered with the NRL at any time in the future.”

In effect, it’s a life ban and Greenberg is well within his rights to say what he said.

But, is a life ban too excessive?

I should say up front that a lengthy ban is the right call.

Simona will likely get a call from the English Super League or European rugby. As I understand it, if the NRL had defined his ban in terms of years, he wouldn’t be eligible play in the English Super League.

As a deregistered player, he can.

Just ask Todd Carney.

Whether English clubs choose to take a risk on Simona is another thing, but you can bet European rugby will come calling.

For Tim, accepting a contract in Europe would be just about the worst thing he could do and the NRL would be completely justified in not having him back.

Tim Simona’s gambling addiction led to these indiscretions and the young man needs to face his demons and get help. If he does this, and many have before, isn’t it right that we give him another chance?

You don’t need to look far into the past to have plenty of examples of disgraced players coming back. Having a second chance is almost a mantra of the NRL.

Russell Packer is a name which springs to mind.

He was convicted of a vicious assault in 2013, spent time in jail, and is now back playing with St George Illawarra. He effectively missed three seasons.

Matthew Lodge is another who was convicted of assault charges, this time in 2015. He is back playing rugby league in Queensland and is not far away from playing in the NRL again.

Blake Ferguson sat out the majority of the 2014 season after being found guilty of indecent assault before resuming his career with the Roosters.

In terms of doping violations, Sandor Earl is getting to the end of his four-year ban and Jarrod Mullen is, unfortunately, likely to end his career with a four-year ban as well.

It is arguable that Simona’s indiscretions are worse, as Earl and Mullen may have been trying to help their respective teams whereas Simona was trying to help the Tigers lose.

The common denominator in all of these bans is that they had an end date.

Tim Simona’s doesn’t and I would argue it should, as long as he stays in Australia, confronts his problems and comes out a changed and better person for it.

Perhaps four or five years would be the right ban length as the breaches were about as serious as they can get within the game – so the NRL has to go in hard.

But, at least with that, there is an end date and, if Tim can get rehabilitated, he deserves the chance to come back like many have before him.