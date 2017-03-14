One Australian Super Rugby side to be cut, Cheetahs boss says

Australia will lose one of its five Super Rugby teams ahead of next year’s competition, according to Cheetahs boss Harold Verster.
Verster was quoted as saying the competition would be reduced from 18 teams to 16, with one franchise to be cut from both South Africa and Australia.
If true, the news does not bode well for the Kings, who would almost certainly be the South African team to face the axe. Verster has said he has been assured the Cheetahs are safe.
In Australia, however, there has been much recent speculation about which side would miss out, if one is to be cut.
There is currently a review of the Super Rugby competition being held by SANZAAR with a meeting being held in London this weekend.
“All I can say is that we are safe. I keep my ear to the ground,” Verster said.
“There is much discussion about the current series and the format and two teams of South Africa will fall out and a team of Australia.”
“There was even speculation that we would return to a Super 12, but my information is that we are going to be reduced from the current 18 to 16 teams, which means the Cheetahs are safe.”
There does not appear to be any kind of risk that the Queensland Reds or NSW Waratahs would be on the chopping block.
However the Melbourne Rebels, Western Force and ACT Brumbies all have reason to potentially be concerned about their respective futures.
The Force, being owned and operated by the ARU, might loom as the team that could be most easily shut down.
The Rebels, however, have started the season in very poor form, and find themselves well outside rugby heartland.
The Brumbies are Australia’s most successful side and a solid proposition on the field, but had significant off-field drama last year.
The three sides must now endure a nervous wait until SANZAAR officially announces its plans for the future of the competition.
Craigo said
Cut the Waratahs !!!
March 14th 2017 @ 2:21pm
pformagg said
I still prefer watching them lose to other teams, fills my heart with joy.
March 14th 2017 @ 2:25pm
Tigranes said
It would have to be the Rebels – they have been an embarrassment to Australian rugby this year.
The only way I can think that Imperium Group (the Rebels owners) is involved in super rugby is for tax reasons – basically they can offset the losses for the Rebels (which are considerable) against income from their other businesses. I would have to ask is that the motivation we want for them to be in the competition?
March 14th 2017 @ 2:40pm
Celtic334 said
Come on mate, they have played 2 games. One of them being the Hurricanes away from home.
March 14th 2017 @ 2:26pm
KingCowboy said
This is going to be a really tough decision for the ARU. Will feel bad for the fans of which ever team gets given the flick.
March 14th 2017 @ 2:31pm
Mark said
Cutting the Brumbies on the basis of their off-field dramas last year would be extremely short-sighted.
Better reasons for cutting them would be long-term declines in interest among the Canberra community and attendances at Brumbies matches, as well as the small size of the Canberra market.
That said, I think they’ll survive by the skin of their teeth. Brumbies ‘derbies’ still generate a bump in interest for the Tahs and Reds. The Force, on the other hand, don’t generate any more interest than a South African team. The ARU will also be reluctant to hand over what has been a pretty fertile area for producing Wallabies to League and AFL.
March 14th 2017 @ 2:32pm
MJ said
I fear it’s going to be the Brumbies that are on the outer. Force’s location may well be their saviour if TV rights for Super Rugby are going to mean anything, and from what I’ve heard it’s the fact that many of Rugby’s bigger sponsors having a presence in Melbourne that may save them.
March 14th 2017 @ 2:34pm
Will Sinclair said
Well I have to say I am going to miss the Reds.
But you can’t say they didn’t have their chance. And they wasted it completely.