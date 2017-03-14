Roar Forum: Which Aussie Super Rugby team should get the chop?

Well, folks, if Harold Verster – CEO of the Cheetahs – is right, then it looks like one of the five current Australian Super Rugby teams will be cut from the competition at the end of the 2017 season.
But which one? Saying goodbye to a team is always a hard thing to do, and regardless of which goes it’ll represent a failed dream for Australian rugby.
For a side like the Western Force or the Melbourne Rebels to be cut from the comp would mean the end of rugby’s push into a new Australian market.
It’s hard to imagine the people of Perth or Melbourne ever embracing the sport if they were to have a team taken away.
The other mooted franchise, the ACT Brumbies, are Australia’s most successful Super Rugby side – but off-field troubles over the last year or so have them in a bad position.
Should short-term woes spell the end of a side with such a proud history, though? That would be tragedy defined.
For the sake of the argument, let’s toss the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs in the mix as well. They’re not going anywhere, but hey, this is just a hypothetical discussion.
In this Roar Forum, we invite you to tell us your thoughts and put forward which team you think should be cut, if one must, and why.
There’s sure to be a variety of different opinions and perspectives on the matter, so feel free to get into the debating spirit and let your voice be heard.
What are you waiting for? Hit the comments section (and the form below) and tell us: Which Australian Super Rugby team should get the chop?
March 14th 2017 @ 3:22pm
Kane said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
I vote Rebels Brumbies merger
March 14th 2017 @ 3:28pm
Old Bugger said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:28pm | ! Report
And where do you base, this merged team….??
March 14th 2017 @ 3:38pm
Crash Ball2 said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:38pm | ! Report
Albury Wodonga. Which side of the Murray the new stadium lies on will give us a hint as to the dominant union in the partnership. And building a stadium with a 347-spectator strong capacity shouldn’t cost too much for local council. Poised for success.
March 14th 2017 @ 3:51pm
Trolling Maul said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
Melbourne. If 5 teams is unsustainable, then 1 in each of the 4 most populous cities makes sense. A merger could be the only way to satisfy the private owners of Rebels and the sentimental rugby public (given Brumbies history).
Could still be linked to Canberra Vikings and play a % of home games in Canberra.
March 14th 2017 @ 4:09pm
mzilikazi said | March 14th 2017 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
That is a good idea !!
March 14th 2017 @ 3:58pm
Timbo (L) said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
I like it,
Base them In Melbourne, If the driving factor is ultimately $’s you are looking at population centers.
Nothing against the ACT but with a population of less than 500k and Melbourne over 4 Million it kind of makes sense.
This does not take into account that the Brumbies use Sydney and country NSW as a talent pool.
March 14th 2017 @ 3:27pm
hog said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
I’m just staggered at the lack of fight from Australian rugby, where is the outrage, a leaked press report from South Africa is how we find out about the future of the game here. FFS where is the response, instead the first thing we get is a poll on which team to cut.
Is this what Super rugby has reduced the game to here.
March 14th 2017 @ 3:47pm
The Desert Nut said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:47pm | ! Report
Totally agree. When do Australians ever like being dictated terms by our small neighbour across the Tasman? If the story is true, then that is exactly what has happened – the ARU has meekly accepted a Diktat from the NZRU. With regards to South Africa, why should we accept anything they demand when the objective of current politics is to destroy the game in the long term to spite white South Africans?
March 14th 2017 @ 3:28pm
Working Class Rugger said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:28pm | ! Report
Should be the Rebels. Many may say Force but the facts don’t support that. They have secured a lucrative and long term sponsorship deal, they are working toward releasing their prospectus for their ‘Own the Force’ initiative and 10 of their current squad are internally developed. Something the Rebels haven’t managed to get near.
March 14th 2017 @ 3:57pm
Sam said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
The Force have been around since 2006, the Rebels since 2011. The Rebels have locals 5 not including Sefanaia Naivalu or Rob Valetini who signed with the Brumbies, or any of the Melbourne Rising players who have not signed development contracts.
March 14th 2017 @ 3:48pm
Marie Gain said | March 14th 2017 @ 3:48pm | ! Report
I am saddened that any existing sides should be scrapped.But as with job redundancies, ‘Last in – first out’ gets my vote.
March 14th 2017 @ 4:14pm
Timbo (L) said | March 14th 2017 @ 4:14pm | ! Report
I am biassed living in WA so I would mot likely give a weighted augment for “Not the Force!”.
So Instead I raise the question:
What makes a successful team?
Is it:
Bums on seats in the Stadiums?
Foxtel Sport Subscriptions?
Club Memberships?
Sponsorship Dollars?
Player Development?
Winning?
Other?
It is clear that as the minor clubs develop player talent, it gets poached by the richer clubs such as the Brumbies, Reds or Tahs, and as they age or slip, they end up in the minor clubs.
I believe our problem isn’t our local clubs, it is the talent pool lost to overseas clubs.
I watch most of the games from each round and am embarrassed by the skills and talent gap compared to the Liaons, Sharks and all NZ sides.
I understand that most Kiwi boys are wearing an All Black onesie before they have their first taste of mothers’ milk, but Australia is also a proud sporting nation perhaps we have too much choice.
Our best locks and tall timber play Basketball
Our Best 10’s and Centers are Playing League.
Luke Morahan is the closest we have to a native Winger
Australia, like the rest of the word import our Wingers From Fiji, in many cases, via NRL.