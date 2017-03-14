Roar Forum: Which Aussie Super Rugby team should get the chop?

Well, folks, if Harold Verster – CEO of the Cheetahs – is right, then it looks like one of the five current Australian Super Rugby teams will be cut from the competition at the end of the 2017 season.

But which one? Saying goodbye to a team is always a hard thing to do, and regardless of which goes it’ll represent a failed dream for Australian rugby.

For a side like the Western Force or the Melbourne Rebels to be cut from the comp would mean the end of rugby’s push into a new Australian market.

It’s hard to imagine the people of Perth or Melbourne ever embracing the sport if they were to have a team taken away.

The other mooted franchise, the ACT Brumbies, are Australia’s most successful Super Rugby side – but off-field troubles over the last year or so have them in a bad position.

Should short-term woes spell the end of a side with such a proud history, though? That would be tragedy defined.

For the sake of the argument, let’s toss the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs in the mix as well. They’re not going anywhere, but hey, this is just a hypothetical discussion.

In this Roar Forum, we invite you to tell us your thoughts and put forward which team you think should be cut, if one must, and why.

There’s sure to be a variety of different opinions and perspectives on the matter, so feel free to get into the debating spirit and let your voice be heard.

What are you waiting for? Hit the comments section (and the form below) and tell us: Which Australian Super Rugby team should get the chop?