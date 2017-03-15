Matt Scott will still play 2017 role: Cowboys coach

Jennings' incredible through the legs try assist

The timing “couldn’t be worse” but a season ending injury won’t stop North Queensland co-captain Matt Scott from playing a key role in the Cowboys’ NRL title push.

Coach Paul Green said the club had been left devastated by Scott’s knee injury suffered in last round’s epic extra-time win over Brisbane.

However, Green believed Scott would be invaluable off the field guiding the club’s next crop of props.

Patrick Kaufusi will step into the big shoes left by their injured Test prop while Sam Hoare is also waiting in the wings in the 21-strong squad for Saturday night’s home clash with Manly.

The Cowboys received the shattering injury news about Scott while trying to negotiate a new deal for the Queensland State of Origin workhorse.

The off-contract Scott has also been linked to a lucrative Newcastle Knights deal from 2018.

Green still sounded like he was coming to terms with the off contract Scott’s injury on Tuesday.

“It is tragic for him. It’s terrible,” Green said.

“The timing probably could not be worse for a number of reasons.

“I am really disappointed for him.

“When anyone gets an injury like this it is pretty devastating.”

Yet Green was confident Scott could be a telling influence this season.

“Definitely. He is one of our leaders – nothing changes off the field,” he said.

“He will play a massive part in our leadership program and helping to develop our young guys.”

Kaufusi, 23, will partner Scott Bolton in the front row on Saturday night against the Sea Eagles in just his 16th NRL game.

Green reiterated that he did not believe Scott’s injury would derail contract negotiations.

Meanwhile, NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga finally gets another chance to cement a first grade spot after replacing injured fullback Lachlan Coote (calf).

Ponga, still just 18, made his NRL debut on the wing in last year’s NRL finals as an injury replacement but has not been able to crack the top 17 this season – until now.

Ponga had appeared to be out of favour with Green after signing a lucrative four year deal with Newcastle from 2018 in the off season.

But Green said on Tuesday the time was right to unleash Ponga in his preferred position of fullback.

“It was spoken about in the pre-season whether or not he should have been in the team and now the time is right,” Green said.

Javid Bowen replaces Antonio Winterstein (broken arm) on the left wing.