Dana White won’t stand in the way of a Mayweather-McGregor fight

One of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of a potential boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been cleared, with UFC boss Dana White saying he won’t prevent McGregor from stepping into the ring against Mayweather.

With McGregor contracted to the UFC, any bout outside of the mixed martial arts organisation would have to be sanctioned by White.

However, the UFC boss has said he won’t prevent the much-hyped fight, should the two come to an agreement.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for my business, but I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money,” White told TMZ via UFC Tonight.

“He obviously has a lot of opportunities right now. Tony Ferguson is out there, the Floyd Mayweather thing is out there, we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

While it’s all well and good for that hurdle to have been cleared, the likelihood of Mayweather and McGregor actually reaching an agreement still remains up in the air.

While Mayweather recently said he was coming out of retirement to fight McGregor, ideally in June of this year, it is unlikely the Irishman would be able to adequately prepare for the fight in such a short time.

McGregor is currently awaiting the birth of his first child, who is due to be born in late April or early May. That would leave the UFC star with just a month to prepare for a bout in a sport which is largely foreign to him.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have also struggled to agree on the financial details of any fight. Mayweather initially made an offer to McGregor which would have seen the boxing superstar take home $100 million and McGregor just $15 million.

That offer that quickly countered by White, who offered both fighters $25 million plus a split of the pay per view revenue, however it was quickly dismissed by Mayweather, who called the UFC boss a “f****** comedian” in response.