Another ten rugby league records that will never be broken

I have found more rugby league records that have stood for years, decades and some even close to a century.

Here are another ten records that will never be broken.

Undefeated season: St George, 1959

From go to whoah, the Dragons remained undefeated in 1959, as part of their 11-straight premiership victories.

Most losses in a season: Newcastle Knights, 25, 2016 season

From one extreme to the next, the Newcastle Knights in 2016 lost 25 games, and by season’s end looked like they could not win a rigged chook raffle. They did manage to win last weekend, breaking the streak.

Most points conceded in season: 944, Western Suburbs, 1999 Season

This was a shocking season for the once proud Magpies and as a result it would be their last in the NRL. Following this the team merged with the Balmain Tigers to become the Wests Tigers.

Most points in a season by a player: Hazem El Masri, 342 in 2004

Hazem El Masri showed what calibre of player he was by smashing his own record from the previous year by 50 points, helping the Bulldogs to win the premiership.

Most points in a season by a team: Parramatta, 2001, 801 points

2001 was the Eels’ best season since their glory days of the 1980s and the first time they made the grand final since 1986. Although it was not enough to take home the title, the record still stands.

Most tries in a game: Frank Burge, 8

Playing for Glebe in 1920, Burge went on an eight-try spree, in a record that has stood for almost a century.

Most points in a game: Dave Brown, 45

On May 18, 1935, Roosters player Dave Brown took control of the game and smashed out 45 points by himself, a fantastic effort.

He also has the second-highest points in a game, 38, for a game in the same season, which leads me to my next record.

Most tries in a season: Dave Brown, 38

In 1935, Brown had a cracker of a year, with 38 tries in total.

Most career tries: Ken Irvine, 212

Irvine was a try-scoring machine for North Sydney, with 171 tries in his 176 games for the club – almost one per game.

He then went to play for Manly in another 60 games and scored 41 more. He also scored 63 rep tries for NSW and Australia.

The next closest to this record is Billy Slater, with 173, but with his looming retirement, I doubt he’ll get there – although I would be happy to be proven wrong.

Most premierships won with the most clubs: Glen Lazarus

I love this record.

Lazarus is the most successful man to ever play rugby league, winning five premierships with three clubs – two with the Raiders (1989, ’90) two with the Broncos (1992, ’93) and finishing his career with one at the Melbourne Storm (1999).

To top things off, he is part of three of the best grand finals of all time, ’89, ’92 and ’99.