Highlights: Raiders trounce terrible Tigers 46-6

The Canberra Raiders finally clicked into gear and secured a commanding 46-6 victory over the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The first half was a well-contested affair and the Tigers certainly had their chances to post points against Canberra, but they really lack a clinical edge in the halves to take advantage.

Canberra meanwhile took a while to click into gear, but when they did, they never looked back as their star players put the Tigers to the sword.

Despite the big win, the Raiders still need to improve if they hope to beat Brisbane up at Suncorp next week.

If both teams show up with their best this Friday, it could end up being one of the games of the season.

The Tigers meanwhile are back at Liechardt Oval and face the Melbourne Storm next Sunday.

With their backs against the wall, can Wests turn their season around against the premiership favourites? Time will tell…

Final score

Canberra Raiders 46

Wests Tigers 6