Santalab stars in Wanderers’ win

The Wanderers have built on their Champions League triumph in midweek with an impressive home victory against the Wellington Phoenix.

We didn’t have to wait long before the first goal came through the right boot of Nico Martinez.

Scott Neville’s work down the right allowed him to lay it off to Martinez who finished calmly into the bottom right.

The lead was doubled by Brendan Santalab who received a pass across the edge of the box by Martinez, skipping past Doyle before slamming home a fantastic finish with his left foot in the side netting.

It was all done and dusted moments after the beginning of the second half where Martinez once again linked up with Santalab for his second with a header from point-blank range to give the Wanderers a three-goal lead and make the striker the Wanderers’ all-time leading goal scorer, overtaking Mark Bridge.

It was too little too late for Wellington with Gui Finkler slotting in a free-kick with 15 minutes to go, the Nix huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow down a sturdy Wanderers house.

The Wanderers are in the driver’s seat for a finals spot, going five points clear of Wellington in sixth place.

Final score

Western Sydney Wanderers 3

Wellington Phoenix 1