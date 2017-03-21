Five blokes the Tigers need to poach

The beautiful thing about the NRL’s salary cap is that it means if you’re down in the dumps, you can start again, and it’s time the Tigers had a cleanout.

1. Ivan Cleary (coach)

Now that coach Jason Taylor has been unceremoniously sacked, the Tigers have left the job to assistant Andrew Webster, which is a sensible decision, albeit their only one.

Plenty of fans are hoping NYC coach and former player Todd Payten will take the reins in 2018, however having a coach who had previously worn the jersey only a handful of years ago would be going backwards. You can’t do well with having a ‘boys club’. Just because he’s an old mate of yours, doesn’t mean he’s the best for the job.

Former Warriors and Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is a name that comes to mind when thinking of a coach with plenty of potential. He’s lead teams to preliminary finals and grand finals in his time and has a great tactical mindset, and no doubt he’d be able to unleash the attacking juggernaut the Tigers are capable of being.

I also must mention that he’ll be coaching Lebanon in this year’s Rugby League World Cup, with Tigers half Mitch Moses claiming his allegiance, and no doubt he’d be looking to get into his ear about getting a coaching gig at the club.

2. Tyrone Roberts (Gold Coast Titans, halfback/five-eighth)

Speaking of halves, it’s time the Tigers parted ways with either Luke Brooks or Mitch Moses, especially considering what they’re reportedly demanding.

Based on form and potential I’d be waving bye bye to Brooks, who has been a bit of a let down so far in his career.

Gold Coast utility Tyrone Roberts has been given the cold shoulder by the club, who have instilled the evergreen Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey into the 6 and 7 jersey, leaving Roberts on the bench.

At 25 years old Roberts is nearing his peak as a player and would thrive as a starting half, just like he did last year when he helped lead the Titans into the finals for the first time in half a decade.

It’s something I’ve been complaining about for a while, and the Tigers need an experienced half to steer the ship and put in the clutch plays when needed.

Roberts is also capable of playing anywhere in the spine and has a knack for kicking goals.

3. Will Chambers (Melbourne Storm, centre)

A big weakness the Tigers have is their defence on the edges, which is prone to leak points. Enter Storm centre Will Chambers.

Chambers is a representative centre that is great at plugging up defensive lapses in the line, and also has a habit of scoring tries.

His experience would also rub off on the less experienced outside backs like David Nofoaluma, Moses Suli and Kevin Naiqama, and at 28 years of age he would be the perfect mentor for the up and comers.

There is doubt that he’d move from Melbourne however he has done before in the past with a stint in rugby union, so you can never say never.

4. Alex Glenn (Brisbane Broncos, backrow)

Going back and forth between starting and reverting to the bench is something that Alex Glenn has dealt with most of his career, and while some players aren’t too fussed, there’s a great opportunity for him at the Tigers.

Balmain legend and former engine room extraordinaire Steve ‘Blocker’ Roach claimed that the Tigers’ forwards haven’t been the same since the departure of English backrower Gareth Ellis, and I agree wholeheartedly with him.

The current backrow lacks aggression and purpose, which is what Glenn specialises in.

With Jai Arrow and Tevita Pangai hot on his trail, the New Zealand international would easily slide into the Tigers backrow with fellow Kiwis Elijah Taylor and Josh Aloiai to make a mean back row only missing Jake The Muss to round it off, bro.

5. Matt Scott (North Queensland Cowboys, prop)

After succumbing to an unfortunate ACL injury, it was rumoured that the Newcastle Knights had gone cold on their offer for Matt Scott.

I can understand why the would, at 31 Scott isn’t getting any younger, and injuries have been affecting his form over the last few seasons.

But the situation could be a blessing in disguise and he would make a great pickup for the Tigers.

You can never knock a champion, and that’s exactly what Matt Scott is.

Having played over 200 games for the Cowboys, 22 for Queensland and 22 for Australia, and captaining North Queensland to their maiden premiership in 2015, why wouldn’t you want him in your side?

A two-year deal would be vindictive for not only the Tigers go forward but also for their skipper Aaron Woods, who is walking a path similar of that to his Kangaroos teammate. His experience would be invaluable to a team struggling to get on the front foot and stay in games.

So I ask you this, would this team make the Top 8 in 2018? Let me know in the comments, because I very well think it could.

1. James Tedesco

2. David Nofoaluma

3. Will Chambers

4. Moses Suli

5. Kevin Naiqama

6. Mitch Moses

7. Tyrone Roberts

8. Matt Scott

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Aaron Woods (c)

11. Alex Glenn

12. Josh Aloiai

13. Elijah Taylor

14. Tim Grant

15. Suaso Sue

16. Ava Seumanufagai

17. Chris Lawrence