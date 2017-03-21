TELL US: Should the AFL introduce a twilight grand final?

Roar LIVE this week will be all about AFL as we discuss the burning issues ahead of Round 1.
We want to hear from you about your predictions on which teams will win, which teams will suck and whether social media will finally get over the obsession with ‘free kick Hawthorn.’
We’ll also be discussing the Western Bulldogs’ fortunes for 2017 and whether they can go back-to-back.
Should the AFL Introduce a twilight grand final?
This topic has generated plenty of debate this week. You’re either in the traditionalist or get with the times camp.
Either way if the proposed twilight game goes ahead it will change grand final ‘day’ forever.
Roar Live will be streamed Wednesday morning on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
March 21st 2017 @ 5:09pm
mozza said | March 21st 2017 @ 5:09pm | ! Report
no…..end of story
March 21st 2017 @ 5:16pm
Mikey said | March 21st 2017 @ 5:16pm | ! Report
Yes – perfect timing in Perth for a BBQ lunch followed by the GF
March 21st 2017 @ 5:19pm
Tyrell Gains said | March 21st 2017 @ 5:19pm | ! Report
Of course they should. Get out of the dark ages (no pun intended).
March 21st 2017 @ 5:58pm
Old Greg said | March 21st 2017 @ 5:58pm | ! Report
It’d still be daylight hours in Perth so over here it makes no difference.