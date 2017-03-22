GWS to unleash top pick Taranto on Crows

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

GWS Giants debutant Tim Taranto has been given a licence to unleash himself on the AFL after learning he will be blooded in the first-round match against the Crows in Adelaide on Sunday.

Taranto, the No.2 selection in last year’s draft, enjoyed a strong pre-season, getting good game time in all three matches.

He underlined his potential by averaging 17 disposals and five tackles and did enough to become the 75th player to be chosen for the Giants.

Coach Leon Cameron announced 19-year-old Taranto’s debut before Giants training on Tuesday.

“You’ve had a terrific pre-season, it’s a great effort, No.75 for the Giants, so unleash on Sunday,” Cameron told Taranto in front of the players.

The midfielder-forward got another surprise later on Tuesday when he phoned his American father, who told him he was was flying to Adelaide to watch the game.

Four senior players have already been ruled out of the Giants’ team for Sunday.

Midfielder Stephen Coniglio, off-season recruits Brett Deledio and Matt de Boer and defender Aidan Corr all remain on the injury list.

Coniglio’s ankle issue will keep him out for around five weeks while former Docker De Boer is expected back from a hamstring injury in two to three weeks.

The club hasn’t listed a timeframe for the returns of ex-Richmond star Deledio (calf) and defender Corr (hand).