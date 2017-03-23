The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 4

It was another week of lean pickings for The Roar’s NRL expert tipping, but with this being the closest start to a competition since 1973, it’s not hard to see why.

Round 3 saw everything from two sin-bins in the one game, suspensions, upsets, blowout victories and a couple of games that went to the wire.

One of those that went right to the last minute was the clash between the Storm and Broncos, as Melbourne picked up a two-point win to open the weekend.

The Bulldogs then beat the ordinary Warriors before the understrength Titans stunned the Eels.

Sin-bins marred the Rabbitohs win over the Knights before the Roosters picked up a controversial win over the Panthers and the Sea Eagles marched to Townsville, proving everyone wrong by beating the Cowboys.

On Sunday, we finally saw the best of the Raiders as they ran up 46 points on the Tigers, before it all finished with another upset as the Dragons beat the Sharks in a tough contest.

That all sets up another round of confusion, with the Roosters and Rabbitohs getting it underway before the Panthers will look to get back in the winner’s circle against the Knights and the Broncos host the Raiders.

Other highlights for the weekend see the Eels play Cronulla and the Titans play the Cowboys in an all-Queensland derby, while the Wests Tigers without coach Jason Taylor face a tough battle against the Storm.

Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEDT), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.

Greg’s taken over the lead and he will lead us off this week.

Tips: Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Bulldogs, Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Dragons

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. I like they way they’re playing and while they had some luck against Penrith they are physical and finding all the right combinations. The Rabbitohs aren’t contenders either.

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Panthers. This is a great opportunity for them to get an early-season “kill” at their home ground, return to an even win-loss record and set themselves up for a monster clash against the Storm next week.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. I’m putting my hand up to say I’m breaking all the rules here by tipping a team that is on a five-day turnaround with travel. I tipped the Raiders to win the competition though, so I have to believe they can meet a challenge like this.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. Tricky one. The Bulldogs don’t look like a side that is going to be feeling comfortable very often in games this season, but I think they can get on top of the Sea Eagles in the forwards and grind it out from there.

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Eels. I’m worried Corey Norman mightn’t play since Jeff Robson has been included in the reserves, but if he does play he’ll make a massive difference after missing their loss against the Titans.

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. Obviously the continued absences of Lachlan Coote and Jason Taumalolo are big blows, but I’m banking on Johnathan Thurston and co. being embarrassed by that heavy home loss to the Sea Eagles and bouncing back.

Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. I can’t tip the Tigers to hold their game together for long enough to beat the Storm, who are the benchmark when it comes to sticking to a plan and not deviating from it.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

Dragons. I guess if the Dragons are going to keep winning more often than not I have to start tipping them at some stage. Now is as good a time as any. They’re playing the Warriors and we all know how hard to trust they are.

Tips: Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Storm, Dragons

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. They will win this one easily. They are looking sharp and the Knights were unlucky not to beat the Bunnies last week.

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Panthers. The Penrith side hould have too much for the Knights who – while valiant – are a few players short of being truly competitive.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. With a five-day turnaround, away from home, in front of a parochial crowd who’ll have the ears of the refs, and a recent history of high errors and questionable defence, it’s hard to tip the Raiders here – but I’m going to anyway.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. Both coming back from the road with wins under their belts and this could go either way. I’m going ‘Dogs because I reckon their list is pound for pound better.

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. Who knows? Both coming off unexpected losses, but I think the Sharks are better overall and I’m wondering how the Eels will cover the absence of fit hookers. Sharks to win.

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Titans. The Cowboys have a few injuries, but so do the Titans. Ash Taylor versus Johnathan Thurston is young bull versus old bull. Old bull is a class act but does he have the forwards to work behind? I’m going Titans.

Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm

Tigers. The Wests Tigers need a win so it’s unfortunate that they’ll meet the Storm who are on fire at the moment and won’t drop this game.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

Dragons. I don’t want to tip either side. I’m going to tip the Dragons because they are at home.

Tips: Roosters, Panthers, Broncos, Bulldogs, Eels, Cowboys, Tigers, Dragons

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. One of my favourite rivalries. The Roosters were lucky to get the two points last week and the Bunnies still have major injury concerns. I can’t see them beating one of the in-form teams in the comp.

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Panthers. Brave will probably be the word used to characterise the Knights performances this year. Away from home, I think the Panthers will be an ask too big for the Knights. The Panthers will be hungry for a win too after they were ‘robbed’ against the Roosters.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Broncos. Heartbreak is the theme for the Broncos opening three weeks of the competition. The Raiders were back to their best last week and buoyed by the return of Jarrod Croker and Clay Priest. They will be looking to get two in a row, but I predict the Broncos to bounce back following their unlucky loss to the Storm.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. Toughest game of the week to tip. I have a feeling the Bulldogs forwards will still be too strong for Manly despite the return of Marty Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake.

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Eels. Another tough game to tip. The Eels were shambolic last week and the Sharks have not impressed in the opening weeks. With Corey Norman back, I’m predicting a return to form for the blue and gold.

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. This game is tougher to tip than it looks. The Cowboys are still missing the other JT and really struggled without him last week. The Titans do have major injury concerns though so I’m sticking with North Queensland.

Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm

Tigers. Call me crazy, but I sense an upset here. The Storm have to lose at some point and teams have a tendency to rally together in times of trauma. Tigers to scrap their way to a win at home.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

Dragons. After this weekend, the Dragons might be three from four. As per usual, the Warriors are the disappointment of the competition and I’m quickly regretting my decision to put them in my eight. The Warriors don’t travel well either.

Tips: Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Bulldogs, Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Dragons

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. One of only two undefeated teams in the comp and with the Rabbitohs having players out in the backline, this could get ugly. Roosters forwards to dominate, followed by Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce orchestrating a monster scoreline.

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Panthers. The Knights have been brave and will be again, but the Panthers were burned in their loss to the Roosters last week and won’t drop this one at the foot of the mountains.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. I suspect the crowd will view this one the other way. A five-day turnaround, away from home, in Brisbane. What am I thinking? But, a consistent Raiders outfit are premiership favourites and their charge starts here. Besides, I haven’t been particularly impressed by Brisbane.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. It’s hard to tip either of these sides. What Manly produced last week might be a one-off, yet the Bulldogs were scrapy in disposing of the hapless Warriors. They have the forward depth though and should roll over the top to win a close one.

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Eels. Another tough one to tip and could be the match of the round, but Parramatta are back at home and will be up and about after their loss on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. It’s an all-Queensland derby, and a game that could go either way. The Titans will give the Cowboys a mighty scare and as they always seem to do, fight very hard. But the Cowboys won’t lose twice in a row – two golden point games in a row caught up with them last week.

Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. It’s amazing how often a side wins in the week after a coach change, but it’s hard to see them picking up a win against Melbourne who are firing on all cylinders.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

Dragons. Before the season started, I earmarked this game as their first proper chance of a win. Instead, they already have two wins on the board. On top of that, I’m never tipping the Warriors again – they burn you far too often.

Now it’s your turn to try and beat the experts. Using the form below, select your tips for the weekend ahead and we will have the results at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon.

Round 4 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd RAB V ROO ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? PAN V KNI PAN PAN PAN PAN ??? BRO V RAI RAI RAI BRO RAI ??? SEA V BUL BUL BUL BUL BUL ??? EEL V SHA SHA EEL EEL EEL ??? TIT V COW TIT COW COW COW ??? TIG V STO STO STO TIG STO ??? DRA V WAR DRA DRA DRA DRA ??? Last week 3 5 3 3 5 Total 9 16 15 11 15