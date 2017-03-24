Can 2017 be the year of the new Supercars generation?

It is astounding to think that in the last decade, Shane van Gisbergen has been the only Australian touring car champion under the age of 30 – especially considering the breadth of young talent present in the category.

With names such as Scott McLaughlin and Chaz Mostert who all wowed the Supercars scene in their respective debuts during the 2013 season where both broke through for victories immediately, it’s difficult fathoming that they haven’t yet won a title or even claimed runner’s up honours.

Such is the competitive nature of the world’s toughest touring car category where a grizzled veteran in Jamie Whincup has had a stranglehold on the championship since 2008. Stalwarts in Craig Lowndes, Mark Winterbottom and Garth Tander have all too kept the scene as varied as it is today.

With the emergence of van Gisbergen as a dominant force however, following his maiden title triumph in 2016, there is a changing of the guard as far as the class leaders are concerned.

The 2017 season opening Clipsal 500 event revealed DJR Team Penske as the immediate threat to Red Bull Holden Racing Team and the Kiwi’s throne.

McLaughlin, now 23, gelled almost instantly with his new team at the iconic Ford operation in Adelaide and while the final results didn’t reflect what his maiden outing in the FG X was, it is clear that he will be closely rivalling his compatriot this season.

Having been a multiple race winner at the Garry Rogers Motorsport in their highly successful Volvo S60 Supercar, the Kiwi is yet to sustain a consistent title tilt – with car performance often being a detractor.

24-year old Mostert meanwhile is no stranger to an intense title battle, having fought closely with his Prodrive teammate Winterbottom in 2015 until that fateful accident at Bathurst, which prematurely ended his campaign and championship aspirations.

Many had believed that with the momentum Mostert had gained in the latter half of that season, he’d have eventually usurped his more experienced teammate and be crowned the category’s youngest ever champion.

With van Gisbergen leading from the helm and the driver with the target on his back, it would be an intriguing prospect to see the 2017 title be contested between the likes of him, McLaughlin and Mostert.

Even if it entails the notion of the perennial favourites being relegated to supporting roles, with six-time champion Whincup, three-time champion Lowndes and 2015 champion Winterbottom all having difficult outings at the curtain raiser in Adelaide, having the title fought exclusively by the next generation would only better the category.

As much as those established names are a key facet of the face of Supercars, it is vital moving forward that the sport allows these youngster’s identities to grow beyond the status quo champions. They will be the future legends that are talked about in the same breath as a Mark Skaife or Dick Johnson.

If van Gisbergen’s ominous form doesn’t already seal him back-to-back titles until the end of the decade, then it would be fascinating to see McLaughlin bring DJR Team Penske their first crown since 2010 and of course adding another successful venture to global motorsport giant Roger Penske’s portfolio.

As well as Mostert coming full circle, having survived that horrific Bathurst crash in 2015 – to climbing his way back to the peak of his powers.