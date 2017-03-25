AFLW Grand Final live stream: How to watch on TV or stream online

The inaugural AFLW Grand Final will be played between the undefeated Brisbane Lions and the Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Queensland.

If you’re looking to watch the match, either on TV or via a live stream online you’re in the right place – this is our ultimate guide to watching the AFLW Grand Final.

How to watch on TV

If you want to watch the AFLW Grand Final on TV, then much like in the men’s competition you will need to do so via Free-to-Air TV.

The match will be broadcast live nationally on Channel Seven.

Channel Seven have the exclusive rights to broadcast the deciding match of the season – you will not be able to watch the match on Foxtel.

There will however be a replay of the match on Fox Footy at 11pm AEDT on Saturday night.

How to stream online

The simplest way to live stream the AFLW Grand Final will be to head to AFL.com.au where every match of the season is being streamed live, for free.

A live stream of every match will also be available through the AFL Live app, which can be downloaded for Apple, Android and Windows phones, as well as on AFL.com.au.

This will, however, require an AFL Live Pass subsciption, for which there are three options: a weekly pass, costing $4.99 per week, a monthly pass, costing $14.99 per month, or an annual pass which, at $89.99 for the year, represents the best value of all three options.

The Live Pass will also get you access to every men’s AFL game throughout the year, including the grand final.

If you are on a Telstra post-paid plan costing $30 per month or more, you should be able to access the Live Pass service free of charge.

The Roar will also have the competition covered with live blogs and scores of matches.