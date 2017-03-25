Brumbies vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies lead the way in the Australian conference and will look to build on a promising start to the season when they host the Highlanders. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:45pm AEDT.

Faced with an uncertain future, the Brumbies proved that on the field at least, they remain Australia’s best prospect of success in this season’s Super Rugby competition.

After trailing early against the Waratahs, the Brumbies knuckled down and won the arm wrestle en route to a convincing win away from home.

On form, the Brumbies will fancy their chances of securing back to back wins when they host a Highlanders team coming off a heavy defeat to the Hurricanes.

After competing well for an hour or so, the Highlanders were eventually put to the sword against a Hurricanes side that was relentless with its attacking intensity.

Despite being undermanned, the Highlanders still asked the Hurricanes several questions in the first half, and threatened at times in the second half to cause an upset after the Hurricanes had a player sent to the bin.

With this in mind, the Brumbies can ill-afford to underestimate the Highlanders in Canberra. In a losing side last week, All Blacks stars Aaron and Ben Smith played well and will certainly be more clinical in attack compared to what the Waratahs’ halves dished up seven days ago.

Prediction:

The Brumbies won a tough arm-wrestle last week and will be full of confidence despite genuine off-field concerns surrounding their future. While Highlanders duo Aaron and Ben Smith will keep the Brumbies honest, the hosts have shown enough in defence and attack to maintain their strong start to the season.

Brumbies by 7

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:45pm AEDT.