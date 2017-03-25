Brumbies vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies lead the way in the Australian conference and will look to build on a promising start to the season when they host the Highlanders. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:45pm AEDT.
Faced with an uncertain future, the Brumbies proved that on the field at least, they remain Australia’s best prospect of success in this season’s Super Rugby competition.
After trailing early against the Waratahs, the Brumbies knuckled down and won the arm wrestle en route to a convincing win away from home.
On form, the Brumbies will fancy their chances of securing back to back wins when they host a Highlanders team coming off a heavy defeat to the Hurricanes.
After competing well for an hour or so, the Highlanders were eventually put to the sword against a Hurricanes side that was relentless with its attacking intensity.
Despite being undermanned, the Highlanders still asked the Hurricanes several questions in the first half, and threatened at times in the second half to cause an upset after the Hurricanes had a player sent to the bin.
With this in mind, the Brumbies can ill-afford to underestimate the Highlanders in Canberra. In a losing side last week, All Blacks stars Aaron and Ben Smith played well and will certainly be more clinical in attack compared to what the Waratahs’ halves dished up seven days ago.
Prediction:
The Brumbies won a tough arm-wrestle last week and will be full of confidence despite genuine off-field concerns surrounding their future. While Highlanders duo Aaron and Ben Smith will keep the Brumbies honest, the hosts have shown enough in defence and attack to maintain their strong start to the season.
Brumbies by 7
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:45pm AEDT.
8:42pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Agree Rob na Champassak
45′ – Brumbies stringing phases together. Loose ball though and the Highlanders with possession.
Brumbies 10
Highlanders 5
8:41pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:41pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
Brumbies 10
Highlanders 5
8:33pm
Rob na Champassak said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Have to admit, even with the lead the Brumbies haven’t made much of an impression on the match. Here’s to hoping for a much more effervescent second half!
8:36pm
Die hard said | 8:36pm | ! Report
I seriously think Larkham needs help in the coaches box. They are becoming more and more staid year by year
8:41pm
Rob na Champassak said | 8:41pm | ! Report
Sadly, I have to admit that I am not terribly convinced by Larkham’s coaching credentials, legendary player though he may be.
8:30pm
Die hard said | 8:30pm | ! Report
It’s hard to see how the Brumbies are in front. The highlander are playing all the rugby but they just hang in there.
8:38pm
Rob na Champassak said | 8:38pm | ! Report
The ‘Landers have been guilty of wasting a lot of good possession, though. They’ve been letting themselves down with knock-ons and have been very casual at their attacking rucks.
Very dour half of rugby, but there’s still forty minutes to change things.
8:30pm
Marius Ciliers said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Loving this match.
8:29pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Brumbies have the lead here but the Highlanders have dominated territory and possession and that could be telling in the second half. Brumbies are digging deep in defence and have been clinical enough to secure the lead but the Highlanders could overpower them if they fail to balance territory and possession
Brumbies 10
Highlanders 5
8:27pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:27pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Brumbies 10
Highlanders 5