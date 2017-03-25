 

Highlights: Manly maul Bulldogs 36-0

    A five-try first half romp has set up a big win for Manly at home against Canterbury.

    The Sea Eagles went to sheds leading 26-0 after controlling the first forty minutes well in heavy conditions.

    They forced a number of repeat sets, and along with a poor completion rate from Canterbury, Manly ended up with 58 per cent of first half possession. They capitalised on it.

    Dylan Walker opened the scoring with a try off a Daly Cherry-Evans kick. That was followed soon after by a try from Curtis Sironen, who ran into a hole off a DCE pass.

    Brian Kelly then scored two tries, further enhancing his reputation in just his fourth NRL game. One was off a Blake Green kick, the other from good line running off another good DCE ball.

    The Sea Eagles put the icing on the cake just before half-time when the Trbojevic brothers and DCE combined for a long-range try that saw Tom score near the posts.

    Canterbury second-rower Josh Jackson was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes late in the first half for a professional foul.

    The second half didn’t reach any great heights, but Manly hooker Api Koroisau crossed after backing up to receive a good offload from a charging Addin Fonua-Blake.

    Late in the match, DCE came up with his fifth try assist when his deft cross-field kick was regained by Uate on the wing and he scored out wide.

    The win leaves Manly at 2-2 after four rounds, after they had lost their opening two matches.

    The Bulldogs slip to 1-3, placing more pressure on coach Des Hasler, especially with today’s loss being a seven-tries to nil thumping.

    Final score
    Manly Sea Eagles 36
    Canterbury Bulldogs 0

