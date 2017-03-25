Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles host the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 4 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:30pm (AEDT).
Both teams had their first win of the season last week, with Manly upsetting the Cowboys in Townsville and Canterbury beating the Warriors in New Zealand.
Canterbury have named the same squad as last week, while Martin Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake have been included in Manly’s line-up, both returning this week from shoulder-charge suspensions. Taupau has been named in the Sea Eagles’ starting forward pack, with Nate Myles dropping back to the bench. He’ll be joined on the sideline by Fonua-Blake.
Players from both teams will also reach personal milestones this week – Brett Morris will play his 200th career game, while Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans will notch up 150. Morris will be hoping to continue his good form after he scored two tries last week against the Warriors.
Canterbury coach Des Hasler will be keen for a win against his old club, particularly as both he and Manly clip-board holder Trent Barrett are not yet contracted for 2018.
Prediction
The wet conditions Sydney has experienced this week will make Lottoland a heavy track. Canterbury’s big forwards will capitalise on that and win a close one.
Bulldogs by 4.
5:39pm
John Coomer said | 5:39pm | ! Report
48’ Great charging run and offload from Fonua-Blake to put Koroisau over for the try. Walker converts.
Manly 32
Canterbury 0
5:38pm
John Coomer said | 5:38pm | ! Report
47’ Try Manly!! – Koroisau
Manly 30
Canterbury 0
Kick to come.
5:37pm
John Coomer said | 5:37pm | ! Report
46’ Abbey takes a DCE bomb cleanly, Dogs again working it out from their own territory but they lose it early in the set! Manly scrum feed 20 metres out!
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
5:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Oh dear that’s soft. Going to be a towelling here.
5:37pm
James Moylan said | 5:37pm | ! Report
Doggies completion rate and handling really is letting them down.
5:35pm
John Coomer said | 5:35pm | ! Report
44’ Bulldogs line defence holds, now working it out from their own line. Josh Jackson about to return from the sin bin for the Dogs.
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
5:34pm
John Coomer said | 5:34pm | ! Report
43’ Bulldogs lose it early in the set, Manly back in possession on halfway.
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
5:33pm
John Coomer said | 5:33pm | ! Report
42’ Bomb from Blake Green, taken by Brad Abbey for the Dogs.
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
5:32pm
John Coomer said | 5:32pm | ! Report
41’ Good opening set from the Dogs, they complete it with a bomb that is taken by Uate.
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
5:32pm
Alex L said | 5:32pm | ! Report
Bulldogs forward pack + loose surface = abject failure. Same as round one.
5:31pm
John Coomer said | 5:31pm | ! Report
40’ – Manly kick off to start the second half!
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
5:26pm
James Moylan said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Just as i was starting to wonder about CE’s kicking game he sets up two tries with his boot.
Never happier to be completely wrong.
The last grubber was a special!!!
You might be right Jason – maybe it’s the fashion?
PS: I hate the name ‘Lottoland’ – I simply can’t stand it!
5:24pm
John Coomer said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Half-time summary
Manly 26
Canterbury 0
The Sea Eagles have scored five unanswered tries to head into the sheds leading 26-0 at Lottoland (Brookvale).
Manly have controlled the game well in heavy conditions and have capitalised on 58% of the possession. They opened the scoring with a try from Dylan Walker off a DCE kick. That was followed by a try from Curtis Sironen running into a hole off a DCE pass.
Centre Brian Kelly then scored two tries, further enhancing his reputation. One was off a Blake Green kick, the other from good line running off a DCE pass.
The Sea Eagles put the icing on the cake just before half-time when the Trbojevic brothers and DCE combined for a long range try that saw Tom score near the posts.
Lots of work for the Bulldogs to do to try and get back into this somehow in the second half.