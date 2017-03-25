Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles host the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 4 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:30pm (AEDT).

Both teams had their first win of the season last week, with Manly upsetting the Cowboys in Townsville and Canterbury beating the Warriors in New Zealand.

Canterbury have named the same squad as last week, while Martin Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake have been included in Manly’s line-up, both returning this week from shoulder-charge suspensions. Taupau has been named in the Sea Eagles’ starting forward pack, with Nate Myles dropping back to the bench. He’ll be joined on the sideline by Fonua-Blake.

Players from both teams will also reach personal milestones this week – Brett Morris will play his 200th career game, while Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans will notch up 150. Morris will be hoping to continue his good form after he scored two tries last week against the Warriors.

Canterbury coach Des Hasler will be keen for a win against his old club, particularly as both he and Manly clip-board holder Trent Barrett are not yet contracted for 2018.

Prediction

The wet conditions Sydney has experienced this week will make Lottoland a heavy track. Canterbury’s big forwards will capitalise on that and win a close one.

Bulldogs by 4.

Join The Roar at 4:30pm (AEDT) for live score updates and debate in our live blog.