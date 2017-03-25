Sydney Swans vs Port Adelaide: AFL live scores, blog

The AFL is back! Round one sees last season’s grand finalists the Sydney Swans take on Port Adelaide at the SCG on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar from 4:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and participation in our live blog.
Footy is back on our screens and it’s not a moment too soon! The Swans take on the Power in an interesting encounter in Sydney as the home side look to get their campaign to go one better than last season off to a flying start.
Pre-season proved interesting with big clubs often opting to rest their big guns, nevertheless a youthful Swans outfit emerged with two victories in three outings. On the other hand, Port picked up where they left off last season, going down twice in three games.
It’s tough to see Port coming even close to causing a round one upset here. The Swans’ midfield, led capably by new captain Josh Kennedy and 2016 All Australian selections Dan Hannebery and Luke Parker, is close to the best in the AFL and will be looking to stamp their dominance early in the season.
Add to that the power of Buddy Franklin down forward and the solidity of the Swans’ back six which boasts names such as Heath Grundy and Dane Rampe, it’s tough to see Port putting up much of a challenge.
Having said that, the Power lineup does feature a bit of star power in its own right. The likes of Travis Boak, Chad Wingard, Ollie Wines and Robbie Gray have all proven their standings as top quality footy players in the past few seasons.
In player news, the Swans will be without Isaac Heeney who is absent thanks to a bout of glandular fever, while Sam Reid returns to the side after missing the entire 2016 season with an extended injury layoff.
Youngster Oliver Florent will make his debut for the Bloods this week after being picked up at pick 13 in last year’s draft.
The last time these sides met at the SCG, it wasn’t pleasant viewing for Power fans – with the Swans running out 67-point winners and keeping the visitors to just four goals for the afternoon. In fact, historically the Swans hold a serious advantage over their interstate opponents for this clash.
Sydney have beaten Port Adelaide each and every single time in the last five meetings between the two clubs, regardless of location.
Prediction
It really is difficult to see the Power causing an upset here. The Swans midfield is just too strong and I back Heath Grundy to keep danger man Charlie Dixon relatively quiet on a hot SCG afternoon. Sydney to win at a cantor.
Sydney by 44 points.
5:36pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:36pm
Q2
Aaron Young beats Mills and snatches the mark on the edge of 50 for Port.
He goes back and lines up but can only manage a minor score.
Swans 7.5 – 47
Port 7.3 – 45
5:35pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:35pm
Q2
GOAL! Port get one back through Chad Wingard!
Some quality play as Powell-Pepper does well on the deck against Laidler before Wines scoots through and slices nicely before feeding the handball over the top to Wingard who snaps home from short range.
A well constructed goal as Port wrestle back some momentum.
Swans 7.5 – 47
Port 6.2 – 38
5:33pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:33pm
Q2
Class play from the Swans now. Midfield is absolutely heating up.
Hannebery and Jack heavily involved as Jordan Foote ends up with the mark deep in the pocket following a classy pass from Kieran Jack!
The youngster goes back but can only manage a behind from a tough angle.
Sydney really settling into this game now and in the ascendency – they lead by 9.
Swans 7.5 – 47
Port 6.2 – 38
5:30pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:30pm
Q2
WHAT A GOAL FROM JOSH KENNEDY!!
He roves the stoppage, plucks the ball out of nowhere slices through the Power midfield and curls one home from 50.
Absolute cracker of a goal! Take a bow Josh Kennedy!!
On his first game as captain he comes up with a true captains goal.
Swans lead by 8 now.
Swans 7.4 – 46
pORT 6.2 – 38
5:29pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:29pm
Q2
A fair few sets of hands utilised for the Swans there as they look to find an option in the forward 50.
Jones, Naismith, Mills all involved but nothing really going on there.
No score, Swans lead by 2 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half.
5:27pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:27pm
Q2
Rampe does well down back before its sent forward in the direction of Parker who is one out.
Its a great read from Lukey and he’s held back and will win a free kick.
Sent long into the 50 and its out for a throw in.
5:26pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:26pm
Q2
Long now in the direction of Reid… and he can’t quite grab it!
Port can push away now.
5:25pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:25pm
Q2
Parker with a nice mark on the wing now and he gets up and picks out Buddy Franklin on the edge of 50.
Its a good mark from big Buddy and he goes back to kick from 50 odd metres.
AND ITS THERE!
Another good kick from Franklin as it just edges through for a major.
He’s got two now!
Swans 6.4 – 40
Port 6.2 – 38
5:23pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:23pm
Q2
Naismith goes back from 35m on a slight angle and he’s absolutely butchered it!
Just squeezes through for a behind. A true ruckman’s kick.
Swans 5.4 – 34
Port 6.2 – 38