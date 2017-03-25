Vixens beat table-topping Giants

Melbourne have toppled the Giants 59-51 to move within a point of the Super Netball competition leaders.

The Vixens’ eight-goal Saturday night win at Hitense Arena also ended the Giants’ streak of five games.

Melbourne shooter Mwai Kumwenda top-scored in the round six clash with 35 from 38 at 92 per cent accuracy while Tegan Philip chimed in with plenty of long bombs in her 24-goal haul.

The Vixens held a slim lead from start to finish, forcing Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald to take a gamble in the last quarter with a starting line-up that was missing midcourt admiral Kim Green, who ruptured her ACL last week.

Replacement shooter Kristina Brice (5/6) failed to make the impact she was looking with Vixen Emily Mannix too strong at keeper.

Philip found her mid-range radar early to give the Vixens a number of timely boosts with long bombs. She shot nine goals in the first quarter as the sides took turns in three-goal surges.

Vixens went to the break with a 15-11 advantage and pushed out to a five-goal lead soon after but midway through the second half the Giants showed why they’re atop the table.

They neatly chipped away at the deficit, taking the lead with six minutes remaining in the half.

Yet the Vixens showed strong resolve after a home team time-out and refused to allow the Giants to continue the run.

Holding a 27-25 lead at halftime, the third period see-sawed.

Chloe Watson gave Green’s replacement Taylah Davies a run for her money, repeatedly creating deflections and pressure in the midcourt which saw Davies benched for the last period.

The Giants brought Kristina Brice into shooter late in the game and moved Harten into the midcourt, with Davies subbed and Pettit shifted to wing attack.

It was to no avail though as the Vixens extended their 42-38 lead at the last change.

Coach Simone McKinnis said they took a big step towards the inaugural Super Netball title.

“We really have to make our mark now particularly to be in the picture at the end of the season,” she said.

With the game anyone’s at the last change, McKinnis said she was pleased her team held strong.

“That’s a sign of the progression for us that they played it out and actually pushed on a little bit.

“It was a really tough match and it was tight and competitive even though we maintained a bit of a gap for a large part.”

For the Giants, new on-court captain Jo Harten led by example and her signature turn-and-shoot style produced 30 from 37 at 81 per cent accuracy.