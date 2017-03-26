Lyon delivers on Day 2 at Dharamsala

Day 2 at Dharamsala was another good, absorbing day of Test cricket. The intensity never dropped and where it takes us to is India 52 behind Australia with four first-innings wickets left.

Lokesh Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to have done their bit but Pat Cummins sent Rahul back after he looked to be a tad rattled with his lost focus.

Pujara fell immediately after tea and then Nathan Lyon ran through the middle-order with a four-wicket haul.

India’s issue was they did not have batsmen who converted their 50s into a century. Scores of 60, 57 and 46 for them.

Lyon was the toast for Australia again and he was coming into the game with a finger injury.

To be frank, before the tea break, there seemed nothing in the pitch for him but in the third session, he made it happen. Bounce, turn and made it tougher for the batsmen.

The series, locked at 1-1, remains in the balance. Australia would be in a far better position if not for two dropped catches from Matt Renshaw, the latter a dolly that popped out of his hands in the fourth last over of the day.

Wriddhiman Saha, reprieved by Renshaw on nine, was unbeaten on 10 at stumps alongside Ravindra Jadeja (16 not out).