Tips and predictions for AFL Sunday, Round 1

By The Crowd , 26 Mar 2017 The Crowd is a Roar Guru

Sunday of Round 1 presents three intriguing matchups and after some major uspets on Saturday it’s hard to tell which direction they might go in.

West Coast, GWS and Geelong are all heading into their matches today as the favourites, but are travelling interstate when they do so – how much of an impact will that have?

Can any of North Melbourne, Adelaide or Fremantle snag an upset win to kick off their seasons?

Here’s what our live bloggers for today’s matches are predicting.

North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles

Callum Thomson

North have won eight of their thirteen games at Etihad Stadium last season compared to West Coast who lost their only encounter at Etihad Stadium last year.

North Melbourne will cause an upset and beat West Coast in what should be a good battle.

North Melbourne Kangaroos by 4 points.

Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants

Damien Peck

Head to head, these sides have met on seven occasions with Adelaide taking the spoils 6-1. The last time they met was in Round 10 2016 when the Crows were victorious by 22 points.

The Giants have too much class across the board and will be bathing Taranto and Mzungu in Gatorade after the match.

GWS Giants by 15 points.

Fremantle Dockers vs Geelong Cats

Tim Miller

I’ve tipped the Cats for the premiership, oddly enough, so I know which way I’m going this week.

But it’s going to be fascinating to see whether coaches Ross Lyon and Chris Scott allow Fyfe and Dangerfield to go head-to-head in midfield like they did in the now-infamous Adelaide versus Fremantle clash of 2015.

It’s a battle within a battle, but I’ll go for Danger, and his Cats, to win this round in a tight one.

Geelong Cats by 12 points.

Who are you tipping today? Let us know in the comments.

We’ll have live blog coverage of all three matches today right here on The Roar.