AFL Team of the Week: Round 1

Welcome to my first instalment of Team of the Week for the 2017 AFL Season.

Firstly, a bit of an introduction. I’ve been writing a Team of the Week for the past three or four years, and always receive a lot of criticism and conjecture from opposition supporters, with claims of “What about (insert player X from my team)?”

Fact is, this team is 100 per cent my opinion. I see things differently to most, and I like to reward players based on the quality of opposition/opponent.

For example, if I had one spot left in my midfield and had to choose between Patrick Dangerfield, who had 30 touches and kicked a goal in an easy win over Carlton, or Brad Ebert, who amassed 25 disposals, kicked a goal and willed his side over the line to beat Sydney away from home, I will nine times out of ten side with the player who had the ‘tougher’ match, Ebert in that instance.

Same goes for quality of the opponent, if Josh Schache makes life hell for Michael Hurley and kicks four goals, he’ll get the nod over Tom Hawkins who boots five in a 100 point rout of Gold Coast.

After a team of 22 is picked, three emergencies are selected. Consider these honourable mentions.

Right, now that that’s out of the way, let’s start from the backline!

Back

Back Pocket – Lachie Plowman (Carlton)

I have struggled in the past trying to figure out how this guy was taken so early in the draft (pick 3 in 2012).

After 20 games with Greater Western Sydney, he was courted by the Carlton Football Club, and became a regular fixture of a backline often under siege.

During the season opener against Richmond on Thursday night, Plowman played perhaps the best game of his young career, hauling in 10 marks and gathering 20 disposals at a very clean 95 per centefficiency.

With the desperate acts of Plowman and the marking ability of fellow former Giant Caleb Marchbank, the Carlton backline is in good hands for many years to come.

Full Back – Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)

With a host of tall key forwards to contend with, Jeremy McGovern had his work cut out for him at Etihad Stadium against North Melbourne on Sunday.

Taking on the gangly Ben Brown, McGovern conceded an early goal, but kept Brown very quiet from thereon.

The intercept king also racked up 21 possessions and took 12 grabs, stifling plenty of forward forays from the Kangaroos.

Back Pocket – Andrew Mackie (Geelong)

Heading into his 15th season, Geelong veteran Andrew Mackie’s place in the best 22 has been questioned by some, but his performance on Sunday night against Fremantle proved he is still a worthy defender for the Cats.

Spending time on the dangerous Michael Walters, Mackie restricted him to a very quiet eight disposals and one goal, while Mackie himself helped himself to 18 touches at 88 per cent efficiency while taking six grabs and laying three tackles.

Half Back – Rory Laird (Adelaide)

Slated for a move into the midfield, Rory Laird made the transition as smooth as possible, dominating in Adelaide’s huge win over Greater Western Sydney.

Laird grabbed 42 disposals, a career-high, at 85 per cent efficiency. 13 of those were contested, while he also took six marks, laid four tackles and had six rebounds from the defensive 50.

Centre Half Back – Harris Andrews (Brisbane)

The promising young defender had the ominous task of playing on Gold Coast’s Tom Lynch, who some consider the best player in the competition for his pure marking ability.

However, thanks to the first half domination by the Lions in the midfield, Lynch was never able to make the most of the limited chances he had.

Andrews meanwhile made life for Lynch as tough as possible, and it wasn’t until late in the game that the key forward was able to get off the chain, kicking three goals.

However, it was Andrews again who made a crucial spoil in the final minutes to help Brisbane hold on for a dramatic two-point win.

Half Back – Elliot Yeo (West Coast)

After suffering a decline in form last season, Elliot Yeo would have been hoping to start 2017 on the front foot.

That he did, with a starring role against North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium. The former Lion registered 26 possessions, 14 of them contested, at a neat 84 per cent efficiency.

He also showed off his marking prowess, taking 10 grabs, and he also had an impact on the scoreboard with two terrific goals.

Middle

Wing – Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

Coming up against the youthful and versatile Western Bulldogs midfield on Friday night, the Magpies were ably guided by wingman Steele Sidebottom.

The tireless runner amassed 35 touches at 82 per cent efficiency, while also taking four marks, laying three tackles and booting two majors.

Centre – Nathan Jones (Melbourne)

Having lost the sole captaincy role to his now-sidekick Jack Viney during the off-season, Nathan Jones would have been out to prove a point when he set foot on Etihad Stadium on Saturday against St Kilda.

The fearless leader was Melbourne’s best, picking up 35 possessions, 10 of them contested, at 80 per cent efficiency, while he took six marks, laid four tackles and kicked a goal.

Wing – Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)

In his first performance since claiming the 2016 Norm Smith Medal, Jason Johannisen picked up from where he left off, blazing a trail all over the MCG against Collingwood.

Playing predominantly midfield and forward, Johannisen had 30 possessions at a lethal 86 per cent efficiency, while he also took seven marks and booted two goals, which proved crucial in the Dogs’ 14 point win.

Forward

Half Forward – Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Before the dust had even settled on Thursday night’s season opener, many pundits were predicting a Brownlow Medal would be heading to Punt Road come September.

Martin’s performance was simply breathtaking, notching up a damaging 33 disposals at 72 per cent efficiency, winning six clearances, taking five marks, laying four tackles and booting four goals.

A highlight of his game was a massive 78.3 metre torpedo from centre half back that he sent into an open forward line, which Josh Caddy finished off with a goal. It is already one of the best moments of the 2017 AFL season.

Centre Half Forward – Josh J Kennedy (West Coast)

Coming off two consecutive Coleman Medals, Josh J Kennedy can lay a fair claim to being the competition’s best player once the ball is inside 50.

A terrific mark who can lose defenders on the lead easily and with an unorthodox kicking action that just works, Kennedy got his season off to the best possible start, just as he did last year (eight goals against Brisbane) and in 2012 (seven goals against the Western Bulldogs).

Matched up on the strong Robbie Tarrant, Kennedy led him a merry dance, dominating the North Melbourne backline both in the air and on the ground to slot seven goals without a miss.

Half Forward – Rory Atkins (Adelaide)

One of the players who needs to lift his game to make the Adelaide midfield a more dangerous proposition for opposition teams, Atkins did exactly that with a starring role in the Crows’ annihilation of the Giants on Sunday.

The youngster picked up 19 disposals, took five marks, laid seven tackles and had an impact going forward with three majors.

Forward Pocket – Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)

One player who benefited from a number of his senior teammates missing last season, Orazio Fantasia showed on Saturday night that he will be just as if not more dangerous close to goals this season.

Fantasia – who kicked 29 goals last year – starred against the Hawks, gathering 16 touches, taking four marks and booting four goals to propel his side to a famous win.

Full Forward – Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)

After an indifferent year following winning the NAB Rising Star award in 2015, Jesse Hogan showed dangerous signs for the rest of the competition with his performance against St Kilda on Saturday.

Playing up the field at times, Hogan had 21 possessions, took eight marks, laid four tackles and slotted three majors to contribute to the Dees’ drought-breaking win over the Saints.

Forward Pocket – Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)

The mercurial forward was at his dangerous best on Saturday against the Swans, claiming three goals to help Port Adelaide win their first match at the SCG in over 10 years.

He also helped himself to 19 disposals, four marks and three tackles.

Followers

Ruckman – Max Gawn (Melbourne)

Coming up against an in-form Tom Hickey, Max Gawn strengthened his claim as the competition’s best ruckman, winning 49 hitouts to Hickey’s 18.

Gawn also had 13 touches, took four grabs and laid four tackles in a commanding display, giving his midfielders first use time and time again.

Ruck Rover – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

With an Achilles complaint putting a sour end to his JLT Community Series, there were a couple of question marks surrounding the Collingwood skipper going into the 2017 season.

Those question marks were eradicated very early on in Collingwood’s game against the Western Bulldogs, with Pendlebury amassing 35 possessions, 24 of them contested at 82 per cent efficiency, winning 10 clearances, taking three marks, laying six tackles and kicking two goals, one of them an inspirational shot from the forward pocket in the final quarter.

In a losing effort, Pendlebury might be the final name read out on Brownlow Medal night when Gillon McLachlan opens the envelope for this game.

Rover – Dyson Heppell

In his first game in over a year after missing the entire 2016 season, Dyson Heppell returned as the new captain of the Essendon Football Club as they embarked on an emotional return to the MCG against arch-rivals Hawthorn.

Heppell was inspirational, guiding his side to a stirring victory with 34 disposals at 82 per cent efficiency, eight marks, seven tackles and an important three goals. The author of this article had forgotten just how good this man is.

Interchange

Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)

In game 200, the Port Adelaide skipper appeared destined to play his milestone match in a losing cause as the Power faced Sydney at the SCG.

However, Ken Hinkley and his charges orchestrated an unlikely 28 point victory, with Boak leading the way. The captain had 26 disposals, took four marks, laid three tackles and booted two goals in a memorable win for the Power.

Dayne Beams (Brisbane)

Another captain who played his way into this team is first-timer Dayne Beams. After a year from hell on the injury front in 2016, Beams made his return as the new leader of the Lions on Saturday night in the Q-Clash against Gold Coast.

He was on fire early as Brisbane kicked the opening seven goals of the game. He remained a cool head in the midfield as the Suns fought back, showing cleanliness with the ball at ground level not seen from many of his teammates.

The former Magpie picked up 28 touches, 10 of them contested, and laid six tackles.

Oliver Wines (Port Adelaide)

Another who led the Power to a surprise first-up win over Sydney, his work on the inside in the middle of the ground ensured the Swans trio of guns in Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker and Dan Hannebery didn’t have it all their own way.

Wines finished up with 33 possessions, 16 of them contested, nine clearances, three marks and five tackles.

Mitch Duncan (Geelong)

After a so-so year last season, Mitch Duncan returned to his very best on Sunday evening against Fremantle over in the west.

The midfielder showed plenty of silk in racking up 30 disposals at 73% efficiency, while also taking nine marks, laying six tackles and booting a goal.

Emergencies

Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton)

‘The Truck’ put in a very solid first game on Thursday night against Richmond. Pitted against young Tiger Toby Nankervis, Kreuzer won the hit out battle while also amassing 15 disposals, taking four marks, laying four tackles and booting two goals.

Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

The teenager had a day out against St Kilda in just his 14th game, racking up a career-high 36 possessions from just 75 per cent game time.

88 per cent of his disposals were effective, while he also won nine clearances for his team.

Topping it off was five marks and seven tackles in a dominant display from the kid.

Zach Merrett (Essendon)

Another youngster who had the ball on a string. With the return of Dyson Heppell and Jobe Watson in the midfield, Merrett was expected to flourish without the added attention he received in 2016.

Saturday night saw the 21-year-old amass 37 touches, take seven grabs and lay three tackles.