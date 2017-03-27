New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 3rd Test – Day 3 live scores

New Zealand will look to build on a strong start to their first innings and be hoping the weather holds off, with South Africa finding themselves in a potentially difficult situation. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 3 from 8:30am (AEDT).

Unfortunately, Hamilton has tossed up some shocking weather for the final Test of this series, with the Kiwis in a position where they must win to tie the series.

Across the two days of play, we have already lost 58 overs and despite the early starts on each remaining day, could lose more with the weather forecast not making great reading.

For that reason, the Black Caps are going to need to come out firing on Day 3 if they want to wrestle control of the match and keep a drawn series alive.

They find themselves in the must-win position after a draw in the first Test, and then being skittled inside three days as the sides fought it out in Wellington.

Another green sort of pitch was presented for the sides in Hamilton, but it’s flatenned out reasonably well and the match hangs in the balance. A draw still looks quite likely, given the weather forecast.

South Africa, who at one point were 2 for 5 and 4 for 97 after being sent into bat found themselves looking to recover after only 41 overs were possible on Day 1 and recover they did.

The Proteas would end up with 314 as Quinton De Kock once again got himself amongst the runs, top scoring with 90.

The wicket-keeper has been in fantastic form for the tourists, and it almost increases a par score for the Kiwis based on the fact he will peel off more runs in the second dig.

New Zealand only managed to bat 25 overs at the end of Day 2 before bad light stopped play, but they have themselves in a position where they can ramp things up today and get ready to pounce.

The South African bowlers went luckless and wicketless to stumps on the second day, with Tom Latha and Jeet Raval holding down the crease to have the Kiwis 0 for 67 at stumps, just 247 behind on first innings.

Prediction

New Zealand will enter Day 3 with the best of intentions, and they should include only batting once in the match.

Regardless, they need to still be there at or approaching stumps and racking up a total to be in this match – given the way the pitch played yesterday afternoon, if they can see of the early overs then that is more than likely what will happen.

The Kiwis will need to continually up their aggression as well, with the hosts needing to win for a drawn series.

Could be an entertaining day of cricket.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 3 from 8:30am (AEDT).