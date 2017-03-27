Tigers’ woes compounded by injury to Brooks

The Wests Tigers’ woes have been compounded by a hamstring injury to halfback Luke Brooks, who will miss the side’s NRL clash with St George Illawarra on Sunday.

Brooks left the field in the second half of the Tigers’ loss to Melbourne with the club on Monday confirming he will not pull up in time to be available to take on the Dragons.

“Brooks is undergoing treatment on the hamstring and will be unavailable for selection for this week’s game against the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium,” a club statement said.

It’s believed Brooks will miss several weeks, however the club did not divulge how serious the problem was.

It’s a blow for the joint venture who last week sacked coach Jason Taylor and are last with one win after four rounds.

Meanwhile forward Joel Edwards will be available to take on the Dragons despite suffering a head injury against the Storm at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.