ARU finally speaks out on Super Rugby future

Jaguares' Moyano shows off stepping skills with silky try in win over Reds

The ARU has released a statement on the future of the Australian franchises’ in Super Rugby, responding to speculation about the possibility that one side may be cut from the competition.

The statement reveals little other than to say that the process of deciding what format the competition will take in the future is still ongoing.

The statement does, however, expressly say that no decision has been made on whether or not to cut an Australian team, or which team will be cut if that does occur.

That arrives in opposition to news reported last night by the Daily Telegraph claiming that the ARU had decided the Western Force would be removed from the Super Rugby competition from 2018.

The ARU’s statement does match up with that of the Force, who said last night the reports of the franchise’s demise was nothing more than speculation, and that no decision has yet been made.

The full statement from the ARU is as follows: