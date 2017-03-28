ARU finally speaks out on Super Rugby future

The ARU has released a statement on the future of the Australian franchises’ in Super Rugby, responding to speculation about the possibility that one side may be cut from the competition.
The statement reveals little other than to say that the process of deciding what format the competition will take in the future is still ongoing.
The statement does, however, expressly say that no decision has been made on whether or not to cut an Australian team, or which team will be cut if that does occur.
That arrives in opposition to news reported last night by the Daily Telegraph claiming that the ARU had decided the Western Force would be removed from the Super Rugby competition from 2018.
The ARU’s statement does match up with that of the Force, who said last night the reports of the franchise’s demise was nothing more than speculation, and that no decision has yet been made.
The full statement from the ARU is as follows:
In response to recent media speculation, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) issues the following statement in relation to the future of the Super Rugby competition and Australia’s Super Rugby teams.
ARU CEO Bill Pulver said: “The ARU wishes to clarify its current position in the SANZAAR review of the Super Rugby competition.
“As announced by SANZAAR following the SANZAAR Board meeting in London earlier this month, the four member nations have undertaken a period of stakeholder consultation to work towards an agreed outcome on the competition format for the 2018 season. This stakeholder consultation, which has included consultation with broadcast partners in each territory, is ongoing. At this point, there has been no determination on the future competition format or the teams involved in the competition.
“We also wish to confirm for the public record that no decision has been taken on the removal of one of Australia’s Super Rugby teams.
“ARU, as a joint venture partner of SANZAAR, is working towards a final resolution in the shortest timeframe possible and will inform Rugby fans as soon as an outcome is reached.”
March 28th 2017 @ 12:29pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
Wow. Another statement about a future statement.
March 28th 2017 @ 12:33pm
DaniE said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Yes. A bland cotton-wool statement (though I daresay they can’t say much else). In a time of constant negative news, I think they need to do some big-league deflection. They could follow the current master of it, and consider what would Trump do?
March 28th 2017 @ 1:18pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 28th 2017 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
You are right DaniE, what else could they do?
They have tied their own hands in a tight grip.
March 28th 2017 @ 1:33pm
Machooka said | March 28th 2017 @ 1:33pm | ! Report
Totally agree with both your sentiment guys… funnily enough I wrote a satirical history piece not so long ago on SR and in the following comments I speculated that the chances of SANZAAR making any decision to the future of SR was Buckley’s. So I’m glad SANZAAR didn’t disappoint me
As to the ‘Daily Telegraph’ and it’s source for their tasty story… I’ll leave that for others to speculate on!
March 28th 2017 @ 12:34pm
Blue Horned Mike said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
Everything is still ongoing. It just feels like an emotional roller coaster ride. What we need is action. All this talk and speculation is just driving everyone nuts.
March 28th 2017 @ 12:38pm
Dean said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
What bout nz teams they need to cut 2 teams
March 28th 2017 @ 1:37pm
EuanS9 said | March 28th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
That is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. The NZ teams provide not only a lot of entertainment, but a lot of talented footballers. I reckon the SA teams are not strong enough to compete in the competition at all.
March 28th 2017 @ 1:38pm
Observer said | March 28th 2017 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Imagine just three New Zealand teams with all the talent available. It would make them virtually unbeatable on talent, virtually an extended All Black squad.
Not only would it make the competition from across the ditch so much more formidable, it would effectively kill off interest when the Aussie teams play them on a hiding to nothing.
March 28th 2017 @ 12:47pm
Jimbo81 said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
I just hope the NRC stays around and starts gathering momentum.
March 28th 2017 @ 12:54pm
Celtic334 said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Drain the swamp!
March 28th 2017 @ 12:59pm
Canetragic said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
Make Australian rugby great again!
March 28th 2017 @ 1:27pm
joe b said | March 28th 2017 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
The next SR format is going to be amazing. We are going to make a great broadcast deal. It will be h u g e. We will have tremendous support. Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault
– ARU or Trump?
March 28th 2017 @ 12:58pm
Bored said | March 28th 2017 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
The statement put out by the volunteer firefighter Pulver is gun to the head style statements in the vein of “These are not the droids your looking for. Move along.” Unfortunately for Pulver using the force only works in a fantasy.
To the WA rugby folk. Don’t worry too much because I am hearing the NRL is looking to plonk a team over your way. Which is a similar sport. And of course the AFL still has it’s two clubs that are about to move into that fabulous 60,000 seat edifice being constructed on the Swan river.