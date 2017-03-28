 

ARU finally speaks out on Super Rugby future

    The ARU has released a statement on the future of the Australian franchises’ in Super Rugby, responding to speculation about the possibility that one side may be cut from the competition.

    The statement reveals little other than to say that the process of deciding what format the competition will take in the future is still ongoing.

    The statement does, however, expressly say that no decision has been made on whether or not to cut an Australian team, or which team will be cut if that does occur.

    That arrives in opposition to news reported last night by the Daily Telegraph claiming that the ARU had decided the Western Force would be removed from the Super Rugby competition from 2018.

    The ARU’s statement does match up with that of the Force, who said last night the reports of the franchise’s demise was nothing more than speculation, and that no decision has yet been made.

    The full statement from the ARU is as follows:

    In response to recent media speculation, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) issues the following statement in relation to the future of the Super Rugby competition and Australia’s Super Rugby teams.

    ARU CEO Bill Pulver said: “The ARU wishes to clarify its current position in the SANZAAR review of the Super Rugby competition.

    “As announced by SANZAAR following the SANZAAR Board meeting in London earlier this month, the four member nations have undertaken a period of stakeholder consultation to work towards an agreed outcome on the competition format for the 2018 season. This stakeholder consultation, which has included consultation with broadcast partners in each territory, is ongoing. At this point, there has been no determination on the future competition format or the teams involved in the competition.

    “We also wish to confirm for the public record that no decision has been taken on the removal of one of Australia’s Super Rugby teams.

    “ARU, as a joint venture partner of SANZAAR, is working towards a final resolution in the shortest timeframe possible and will inform Rugby fans as soon as an outcome is reached.”