India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 4th Test – Day 4

Disaster for the Aussies as Smith chops on for just 17

India had a firm grip of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia when the umpires called stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Test match at Dharamsala. Follow all the Day 4 action from 3pm (AEDT) right here on The Roar.

The hosts resumed the third day at 6-248, as Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja helped India cross Australia’s first-innings score before the Aussies got rid of Jadeja through Pat Cummins.

Following his dismissal, the tourists ran through the lower order in quick time to restrict India’s lead to 32 runs.

David Warner was the first to go for Australia, driving hard at a seaming delivery from Umesh Yadav but edging it back to the wicketkeeper. This was after he had been dropped by Karun Nair in the slips.

Steve Smith looked fluent, hitting two fours in a row, before falling to a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar that he knocked back into his own stumps.

Soon afterwards, a Yadav bouncer got rid of Matt Renshaw, who edged it to Saha behind the stumps.

Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell shared a neat little partnership thereafter, with Maxwell in particular taking the game to the Indian spinners. However, Ravichandran Ashwin got an edge off Handscomb, which was caught by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and that opened the doors for India.

An injured Shaun Marsh edged one to Pujara off Jadeja before Ashwin trapped Maxwell LBW.

Matthew Wade and Cummins showed some fight but didn’t score too many runs. The drying up of runs allowed the Indian spinners to bowl their channels, and by the time the latter was dismissed, the scoreboard had barely moved.

Ultimately, the Aussies set the hosts a paltry 105.

Lokesh Rahul struck three boundaries during the last six overs of the day to take his tally to 13, while Murali Vijay remained unbeaten on six at the other end.

India are on the cusp of a special win and unless they bat extremely poorly, they should be able to wrap up the Test match by lunch on Day 4. Australia’s bowlers will look to bowl tight lines but will also hope the pitch can perform a lot of tricks.

Follow the live scores and blog of this fourth Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.