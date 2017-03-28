India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 4th Test – Day 4

India had a firm grip of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia when the umpires called stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Test match at Dharamsala. Follow all the Day 4 action from 3pm (AEDT) right here on The Roar.
The hosts resumed the third day at 6-248, as Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja helped India cross Australia’s first-innings score before the Aussies got rid of Jadeja through Pat Cummins.
Following his dismissal, the tourists ran through the lower order in quick time to restrict India’s lead to 32 runs.
David Warner was the first to go for Australia, driving hard at a seaming delivery from Umesh Yadav but edging it back to the wicketkeeper. This was after he had been dropped by Karun Nair in the slips.
Steve Smith looked fluent, hitting two fours in a row, before falling to a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar that he knocked back into his own stumps.
Soon afterwards, a Yadav bouncer got rid of Matt Renshaw, who edged it to Saha behind the stumps.
Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell shared a neat little partnership thereafter, with Maxwell in particular taking the game to the Indian spinners. However, Ravichandran Ashwin got an edge off Handscomb, which was caught by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and that opened the doors for India.
An injured Shaun Marsh edged one to Pujara off Jadeja before Ashwin trapped Maxwell LBW.
Matthew Wade and Cummins showed some fight but didn’t score too many runs. The drying up of runs allowed the Indian spinners to bowl their channels, and by the time the latter was dismissed, the scoreboard had barely moved.
Ultimately, the Aussies set the hosts a paltry 105.
Lokesh Rahul struck three boundaries during the last six overs of the day to take his tally to 13, while Murali Vijay remained unbeaten on six at the other end.
India are on the cusp of a special win and unless they bat extremely poorly, they should be able to wrap up the Test match by lunch on Day 4. Australia’s bowlers will look to bowl tight lines but will also hope the pitch can perform a lot of tricks.
Follow the live scores and blog of this fourth Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
3:22pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:22pm | ! Report
The change in the bowling. Pat Cummins comes on, probably two overs later than he should have.
3:21pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:21pm | ! Report
A huge in-dipper from Josh H and then there’s one that squares up Rahul because it’s straightened after pitching on the middle. Has Rahul in a lot of bother and he would want ball after ball there…
…this is top stuff from Hazlewood, another one that beats the outside edge of the Rahul bat. Seam away, bounce and beats him.
And then the next one keeps a tad low. Rahul finally gets his bat on it. Bottom half stuff.
Finally a proper defensive stroke back to the bowler. Excellent bowling. Maiden too.
0/40 in 11.
3:21pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 3:21pm | ! Report
This shorter length form Hazlewood is what Australia’s quicks failed to find last night, they were just floating them up there.
3:19pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 3:19pm | ! Report
Cummins has to bowl the next over, there is no time left to waste.
3:18pm
Nate said | 3:18pm | ! Report
Feel like I’m watching last rites here. Not even sure why I’m bothering.
3:21pm
Rats said | 3:21pm | ! Report
The reality is Australia is a good Test side. Many teams would have played horribly in India. How well Josh and Pat have bowled after Starc left.
3:16pm
Ouch said | 3:16pm | ! Report
Why is SOK bowling?
3:18pm
Rats said | 3:18pm | ! Report
May be they are expecting a M Clarke kind of spell from him.. 6-for
3:21pm
Anindya Dutta said | 3:21pm | ! Report
Then Maxie should be bowling! Doesn’t work with regular bowlers on a good pitch
3:16pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:16pm | ! Report
Ooh, shot. That was floated up by SOK and Rahul has creamed it through the covers for a four…
…and a couple of balls later, he has swept a rather full ball through the leg-side for a second boundary of the over.
And then dabs it to the leg-side to get off strike with a run. This is getting too easy and we are just in the fourth over of the day. Need Cummins to come on. And now.
Vijay leaves the next ball alone, and then defends the final ball away.
0/40 in 10. Need 66 more.
3:16pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 3:16pm | ! Report
I really can’t understand why they would start with SOK here.
He’s been the least threatening of the Aussie bowlers on this pitch. Strange choice.
3:17pm
Rats said | 3:17pm | ! Report
I would have gone with two pacers, considering Vijay was lazy footed..
3:13pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:13pm | ! Report
Wow. Rahul has played a rather airy-fairy cut. Too much bounce, and the Hazlewood ball was jagging back into him…
…he gives it the kitchen-sink and it goes to the fourth slip arena. A fielder to the left of that, and a fielder to the right. No-one there. Four.
Defends the next and then punches the fourth of the over into the covers for a single.
Back to Vijay. Gets his foot out and pushes, slightly tentatively to mid-off. And a much better defensive shot to end the third of the day.
0/31 in 9.
3:12pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Wow that was an awful shot from Rahul.
He’s super talented but his temperament leaves a lot to be desired.