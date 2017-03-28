Round 1 wrap: Impressive youngsters and season predictions

The much-hyped first round is now over. We now move into the analysing stage. Here are some stats and facts from Round 1.

Last Friday was the first time since 2013 that Friday night footy has first appeared on the traditional second last Friday of march timeslot. In 2014 the AFL started a week earlier, in 2015, the season was held back due to Cricket World Cup and last year good Friday intervened.

Back then, the JLT Series was called the NAB Cup and a grand final was held.

The only game that remained the same in Round 1 from 2016 was the traditional Carlton versus Richmond match. This is nothing uncommon but both the Dogs and Magpies want their Round 1 clash to continue next year, with the AFL likely to grant them their wish.

Since 2013, the eventual premiers have won Round 1. Hawthorn was marginally defeated on an Easter Monday classic by 7 points. The last time an eventual premier has lost by over four goals in Round 1 was in 1991 when Hawthorn lost by 86 points, also to Adelaide. Only 15 teams existed then.

19 players made their debuts this round with an additional 34 making their club debut adding up to 53. In 2015, 14 made their debut with 30 making their club debut, making 44. This means that 2017 had almost a 20 per cent increase of club/debutants.

The bottom two teams from 2016 won their first-round matches. At no stage, last season did both bottom two teams from the previous round both win their games.

The average team score this round was 104 with each team scoring over 65. The last time this happened was Round 15 2013.

The attendance, as has been well documented beat the previous highest round record by over 30,000. Another interesting stat is that every ground exceeded its average crowd attendance.

Five impressive youngsters

Andrew McGrath: Was thrown in the deep end early and showed he has all the ingredients to become a classy defender. His 82 per cent disposal efficiency reflects a composed debut.

Ben Ainsworth: The number four pick showed his great decision making throughout the game and didn’t panic under pressure as the game tightened. Finished with a goal and six tackles.

Sam Petrevski-Seton: Something of a bolter to play, but repaid the selectors faith, providing great outside run. He could certainly become a cult hero at Carlton with his great talent. His 7 tackles showed he can also do the dirty work but his efficiency of 55 per cent is an area to work on.

Daniel Butler: Surely must be close to the Round 1 rising star. The flamboyant footballer has great footy nous and fitness. Looked at home from the start. Managed two crucial goals, a creative assist and five inside fifties.

Mitch Hannan: Collected 16 disposals playing in the forward line and took seven marks, two inside 50. Kicked two goals and will only improve with experience.

Sam Powell-Pepper- Showed great signs in JLT series and continued great form into the AFL season. A natural leader, who puts the team first, Powell-Pepper’s all round skill won him Round 1’s rising star. Finished with 19 disposals, 7 clearances and a goal.

Milestones

Sean Lemmens: 50 games

Charlie Cameron: 50 games

Bachar Houli: 150 games (first Lebanese player to play 150 games)

Sam Jacobs: 150 games

Travis Boak: 200 games

Predicted Brownlow votes

Carlton versus Richmond

3 Dustin Martin

2 Marc Murphy

1 Dion Prestia

Collingwood versus Dogs

3 Scott Pendlebury

2 Luke Dalhaus

1 Steele Sidebottom

Melbourne versus St Kilda

3 Jordan Lewis

2 Nathan Jones

1 Max Gawn

Port Adelaide versus Sydney

3 Ollie Wines

2 Josh kennedy

1 Travis Boak

Essendon versus Hawthorn

3 Dyson Heppell

2 Zach Merrett

1 Tom Mitchell

Gold Coast versus Brisbane

3 Dayne Beams

2 Gary Ablett

1 Touk Miller

North versus West Coast

3 Sam Mitchell

2 Josh Kennedy

1 Andrew Gaff

Adelaide versus GWS

3 Rory Laird

2 Rory Atkins

1 Richie Douglas

Freo versus Geelong

3 Mitch Duncan

2 Patrick Dangerfield

1 Joel Selwood

What did you make of Round 1?