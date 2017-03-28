Smith to Jadeja: “You’re useless”

Disaster for the Aussies as Smith chops on for just 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has published a video of an on-field verbal stoush involving Ravindra Jadeja and two Australians, which took place when the Test series decider was in the balance.

The BCCI posted the footage, complete with stump-microphone recordings, on its website and social media channels. Some of the sledging was broadcast on Star Sports during play, but not all of it.

Jadeja, who top-scored in India’s first innings with a knock of 63 in Dharamsala, swapped barbs with Matthew Wade and Steve Smith on the morning of day three.

Wade needled the allrounder about his love of selfies on Instagram then started probing Jadeja about his struggles to get a game on India’s tour of the West Indies last year.

“How come you don’t get picked outside India? Why is that? Why don’t you get picked?” Wade said.

Smith quipped during Jadeja’s game-changing dig that ‘this’ll be his last Test for a while, they’re going away”.

“You don’t deserve to play anywhere but here because you’re useless,” Smith barked.

Jadeja recently became the top-ranked Test bowler on the International Cricket Council’s charts. He will almost certainly finish the leading wicket-taker of the series with 25 scalps.

Jadeja helped push India to a point where they have complete control of the series decider. The hosts will resume at 0-19, needing a further 87 runs to win the match and series.

Players around the world have long harboured concerns about the use of stump mics.

Many feel uncomfortable placing so much trust in host broadcasters, who generally ensure most conversations on the field stay on the field.

Jadeja, nicknamed ‘Rockstar’ by Rajasthan teammate Shane Warne during the inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2008 because of his immense confidence, laughed off the incident.

“Nothing happened. You know and I know what’s happens on the ground in these situations. I was just telling Wade that we will meet and have dinner once you guys have lost the Test,” he told reporters after play.

Jadeja, who wore a delivery on his helmet and belted a six before falling to Pat Cummins amid a bouncer barrage, taunted Australia’s exhausted attack.

“When they were bouncing our No.9, No.10 and No.11, we were already in a good position. They were taking out the frustration of not getting a wicket early in the day when it mattered,” he said.

“That is how a fast bowler takes out his frustration.”