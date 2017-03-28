Warner’s woes continue in Dharamsala

Disaster for the Aussies as Smith chops on for just 17

David Warner hardly fired a shot on Australia’s tour of India – and it might have been a result of craving success too much.

Warner completed one of his poorest ever Test series with the bat in Dharamsala, folding for six on day three of Australia’s series decider against India.

Warner tallied 193 runs at 24.12 in the engaging four-Test series. No Australian opener has logged such a low average in an Indian series since Rick Darling in 1979.

Warner , who rarely looked comfortable at the crease – especially when Ravichandran Ashwin had the ball in hand – has only averaged less in two series.

The left-hander scored 39 runs at 13 during a two-Test tour of New Zealand last year.

He averaged 23 during the 2013 Ashes, having missed the first two games of that series after clocking Joe Root in a Birmingham bar.

“David will be very disappointed with his series aggregate on tour,” Australia’s batting coach Graeme Hick said.

“He was desperate to have a very big tour and very big influence here.

“Whether he put himself under too much pressure to do so, only he can answer that. He’ll reflect on it as your champions do and assess it himself.

“Without doubt he’s one of our major players – you would have hoped for a little bit more from him.”

The vice-captain appeared in two minds at different points in the series. He curbed his natural game at times, but never found a way to score freely.

Warner’s only half-century in the series came in the first innings of the fourth Test, when he was dropped at third slip after edging the first ball of the game.

“He’s a very aggressive player, that’s the way he likes to play and that’s the way we like him to play,” Hick said.

Warner’s slump widened the gap between his record at home and away.

Warner now averages 59.21 in Australia and 34.96 overseas. Fourteen of his 18 Test tons have come at home.

“Numbers always pop up everywhere,” Warner said said between the third and fourth Tests, when asked about the discrepancy.

“Everyone in world cricket, greats and legends of the game, have had stints overseas or at home – they’ve had some form slumps and that’s just the game of cricket.”