New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 3rd Test – Day 5 live scores

New Zealand are in the driver’s seat to secure a series draw against South Africa, but as the third Test enters its final day, they will still need plenty to go right for them. Join The Roar for live scores from 8:30am (AEDT).

The Kiwis dominated the fourth day’s play to move ahead in a Test that looked like it was heading for a draw, but they will need to keep the foot on the pedal throughout the final day, particularly with the threat of more bad weather in Hamilton.

With overs lost on each of the first three days, South Africa appeared as if they were in a strong position to take a 1-0 series victory, despite being knocked over for a below par 314 in their first innings, with early wickets bringing the tourists to their knees.

New Zealand made the best of the situation though, Kane Williamson racking up 176 as they put the hammer down on Day 4, ending with 489 on the board and a 175 run first innings lead.

What the hosts ensured was that the Proteas were batted out of the game, but the 39 overs South Africa faced to the end of yesterday’s action ensured they were under serious pressure for Day 5.

Reaching stumps at 5 for 80 was far from ideal with the top order failing for the second time in the Test match before captain Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock steadied the ship somewhat, batting for 12 overs to stumps where they both sit 15 not out.

Those two will have to bat for as long as possible today if the Proteas want to secure the series victory, with only the tail to come.

Given the pitch is starting to turn for Jeetan Patel though, that’s going to be easier said than done.

Prediction

It’s tough to say which way this one will go because of the weather forecast. The only result that isn’t possible is a South African victory, but they will be desperate to hang on for a draw.

If we get anything near a full day’s play, the in-form New Zealand attack should do enough to pick up the final five wickets and possibly have a small chase at the end of the match.

Even if the rain is to disrupt play on the final day, South Africa will need to apply themselves. Any length of time could bring an end to their hopes of drawing the match, given how they batted yesterday.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the final day’s play in Hamilton from 8:30am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.