Rugby must prune the bush to make it grow stronger

The golden era of Australian rugby was the 1980s and early ’90s, regularly beating the best teams and producing some of the most exciting players the world has seen.
What’s interesting is that we didn’t have an NPC or a Currie Cup. There was no Super Rugby. We just had a great club system and we played our brand of rugby.
We taught ourselves to play the running game and prided ourselves on it.
Fewer Tests were played, but they were so much more anticipated.
The whole World Cup movement began in Australia in 1987, starting the whole global rugby movement that we have now become the victims of.
Why did we push for it? Because we were doing do well we craved recognition. We believed we could beat the world.
In the glory days of the ’80s, when the Ella brothers reigned supreme, the flat backline style developed by the likes of Cyril Towers and the Randwick club was quintessentially Australian.
Yes, it was important to embrace the professional era and it was inevitable that we would all start moulding our styles of play around common denominators, but somewhere we forgot to play the Aussie way.
All these years of Super Rugby and recent tinkering by the governing bodies have brought the game down.
I have always assumed that, in a sporting context, ‘Test’ meant you would play your game in isolation from other countries and then, every so often, ‘test’ yourself against another country’s style.
But somewhere along the way we began to play too many Super Rugby games and too many Tests, so that we have lost the concept of testing ourselves.
More local derbies. More law interpretations. More games, generally. More of the same, drab press reporting, where most of the journalists turn up to pressers and ask mundane questions, just for the sake of airtime and noise, questions we already know the answers to.
Generally, Super 12, 14 and 15 were, initially OK as a format, with everyone playing each other once, but every form of entertainment needs freshening up now and then, and SANZAAR went too far with it.
Is it not time that we said enough?
Rugby Videos See more »
Super Rugby has improved many things. We have five franchises and the NRC, but we should now be saying to New Zealand and South Africa, “Thanks, we’ll go it alone for a while. We’ll re-discover the Aussie running game. Come and play us in Test matches – just not so many every year, because our calendar is full.”
Let’s all make the World Cup year special, not just another year where we play a few fewer Tests. Let’s have the new international windows, but use them for helping to develop the lower tiers of the game.
Stop trying to build ‘mega’ or ‘super’ comps. Let’s not worry about NRL or AFL.
Let’s work out a way to have a truly national club comp, with NRC and Super Rugby over the top. Let’s pull out of SANZAAR altogether and play a proper trans-Tasman comp. If the Kiwis don’t want to be in it, fine.
Maybe we could put something back into the game with five Aussie franchises and the Pacific Islands. Put it out on free-to-air and then aggressively find sponsors who want the TV coverage. Try to bring back players from overseas – there is the equivalent of two Super franchises playing in Europe and Japan.
Super Rugby is a tired model and SANZAAR doesn’t know what to do with it.
The Rugby Championship could stay, but I would love to back to tours (inbound and outbound, with Barbarians games mixed in) to re-discover the whole wonderful fabric of our game, centred around a truly national club comp and a second and third tier in the mix, somehow. That is how we will broaden the player base.
We are different in so many ways to NRL and AFL. Vive la difference!
March 29th 2017 @ 3:18am
Lostintokyo said | March 29th 2017 @ 3:18am | ! Report
Yes Gatesy, all that is needed is a time machine.
March 29th 2017 @ 3:33am
mzilikazi said | March 29th 2017 @ 3:33am | ! Report
A very interesting and challenging article, Gatesy..
I agree with a lot you have to say. I have also felt that we have come to have too many high level games, at both Super and Test level. It is surely not possible for players to raise the level one’s game week after week. For example, after a tough Super season, how can a team then go to Europe, and play the likes of Five Nations on consecutive weekends.
Once, when the tours were longer, those games were well separated with games against the likes of Oxford, Cambridge, NW Counties, Llanelli, Newport, the Irish Provinces, South of Scotland.
The touring Lions would play similar strength teams in Australia, New Zealand, and Southern Africa…….the great 1974 Lions played Rhodesia in Salisbury, for example.
Such games for the local people were anticipated for months, if not years, ahead. And when the locals won, what an achievement ! And win they did….most only once. When NW Counties beat the All Blacks at Workington in 1972, it was a major achievement.
“It was the 86th time, stretching back to 1905, that an English team, other than England, had met touring All Blacks. The statistics of those previous meetings were stark – a home record of Played: 85 Lost: 85 For: 281 Against: 2067. Of those previous 85 challengers only six had got within 10 points of the New Zealanders, a mere 15 had managed double figures and no fewer than 36 had been nilled. The average score was 24-3.”
As a schoolboy growing up in Ulster, I can remember well the excitement of going to Ravenhhill to see the mighty teams play….Australia, New Zealand, South Africa. In one game against Australia, there was not a single stoppage for a scrum, lineout or injury in the first 17 mins or so, such was the skill and ability to keep the ball alive exhibited by the free running Wallabies. Can’t remember how many scores , but maybe 2 or 3.
IMO, you are spot when you say ” All these years of Super Rugby and recent tinkering by the governing bodies have brought the game down ” Be interesting to see what others have to say.