Finals over finance for James Tedesco’s next contract

James Tedesco says the chance to play finals footy regularly – not money or the coach – will be the key factor in deciding who he signs with from next season.

The star fullback also called on Wests Tigers management to show stability, adding the uncertainty at the joint-venture franchise was hurting the players.

The Tigers are facing a stiff battle to retain Tedesco as well as fellow young guns Aaron Woods, Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks who are widely viewed as the future of the club.

Tedesco has been linked to Canterbury in recent days while Woods has reportedly attracted interest from the Bulldogs and Warriors.

The Tigers have been success-starved in recent years, failing to make the top eight since 2011.

Tedesco has never played finals football despite being one of the premier players in the game and the incumbent NSW No.1, and said his priority was to go to a club that was a consistent top eight contender.

“It’s not about either of those (money or the coach) – it’s about winning games,” Tedesco said.

“Every player wants to be playing finals footy and I haven’t done that for five or six years (since playing under-20s).”

The Tigers last week sacked mentor Jason Taylor after back-to-back floggings with former Penrith and Warriors boss Ivan Cleary expected to be confirmed as the club’s new head coach next week.

Tedesco pleaded for stability and said the side couldn’t fire if things weren’t right off the field.

“It’s pretty clear that we need to get that stable and it’s been unstable for a few years,” Tedesco said.

“It all comes from the top. The board and the guys upstairs really need to show some stability so we can be confident in our abilities.”

Interim coach Andrew Webster will again lead the side into Sunday’s clash with St George Illawarra.

Tedesco, Brooks and Moses have all attracted criticism that they are undeserving of the blue-chip pay packets they’re asking for.

No.6 Moses agreed it was time for him and his fellow playmakers to step up but shrugged off barbs they didn’t deserve their asking price.

“That’s completely up to them,” Moses said of his knockers.

“I’m just going to keep playing footy for the Tigers and get my game up to where it was last year.

“I don’t think we’re too far off. We’re only four games into the season.”