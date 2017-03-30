Bradman 2.0: Boof lauds Steve Smith’s stats

Australia coach Darren Lehmann has heaped praise on Steve Smith’s “Bradman-like” tour of India, declaring the skipper has the potential to lead the country’s next golden era of cricket.

Smith enhanced his reputation during a 2-1 series loss to the top-ranked side, peeling off Test tons No.18, 19 and 20 to finish the leading run-scorer of the series.

As has so often been the case in recent years, there were broken records, key milestones and stark statistics that reaffirmed why so many believe Smith will become the nation’s greatest batsman since Bradman.

Smith’s overall Test average now stands at 61.05 and 73.27 as captain but there is also recent qualitative evidence from the classy right-hander, who showed teammates exactly how to deliver in Test cricket’s proving ground.

He so often looked to be batting on a different pitch to teammates, picking gaps and stroking boundaries with trademark ease, style and consistency.

He was rarely rattled by the two best spinners in the world. He outgunned the opposition’s best batsmen in conditions akin to kryptonite for Australians.

Combined with Smith’s leadership, often put to the test during the six weeks, it left a major impression on Lehmann.

“He’s been brilliant. He’s been unbelievable. He’s been Bradman-like with the bat,” Lehmann said.

“Three hundreds in four Test matches is pretty special.

“But all the stuff behind the scenes has been exceptional (as well).”

Lehmann added Smith could better the impressive captaincy and batting records of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, who dominated world cricket in the early 2000s.

“I think so … he’s passionate about the game. Loves the game, loves his players,” Lehmann said of Smith, whose current winning percentage as captain is 50 compared to Waugh’s record 71.92.

“He’s into it every day, making sure everyone is OK.

“I’ve been so proud of him as a leader.

“He’s a different leader to Michael (Clarke), Ricky (Ponting), Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh. He’s working out his own identity …. and he’ll just get better and better.”

Smith led a mindset change in the young group, instilling the resilience he called for when things hit rock bottom last November in Hobart.

The rain-marred draw between South Africa and New Zealand meant Australia slipped to third on the ICC’s Test rankings, below India and the Proteas.

Smith, whose teammates spoke at length about how their captain was inspirational and a calming influence at the crease, wants improvement from both his side and himself.

The 27-year-old deeply regretted an illegal glance to support staff for advice regarding a review in Bangalore, likewise a foul-mouthed spray that cameras captured in Dharamsala.

“I have been very intense … I have let my emotions, actions falter a little bit throughout this series and I apologise,” Smith said after suffering defeat in the series decider.

India captain Virat Kohli declared he won’t ever be friends with Smith or any of the Australians again, but the Sydneysider earned a new admired in India legend Sunil Gavaskar.

“Steve Smith is a big man to admit that he has made a mistake. My respect for him as a captain and person has gone even higher,” Gavsaskar told NDTV, having been among Smith’s most ardent critics earlier this month.